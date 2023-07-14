See it: Saquon Barkley still training diligently amid Giants contract standoff

For fans who might be worried that a possible holdout by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley this summer could put a dent in his conditioning. . . Don’t be.

Barkley remains very much hard at work preparing for the season.

Fieldwork w Saquon pic.twitter.com/1keWi9gADM — Marquis Pickering (@MarquisPick_) July 11, 2023

Barkley is ready to hit the field despite not being permitted in the Giants’ facility, as he does not have a contract. As demonstrated above he is not sitting at home eating junk food waiting for the phone to ring.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He’s busting it and has been all offseason.

That issue could be cleared up soon if Barkley’s reps and the Giants can agree on a new contract by the franchise player deadline, which is Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

If no agreement is reached, Barkley will likely be forced to play under the franchise tender price of $10.1 million this season. He could also hold out.

But does he look like a player who plans on sitting out this season?

Related

Execs, coaches believe Giants' Darren Waller is among NFL's best tight ends

See it: Giants add new midfield logo at MetLife Stadium

Mike Kafka remains with Giants as Northwestern goes with David Braun

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire