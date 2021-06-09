SEE IT: Ryan Fitzpatrick gets a cicada stuck in his beard

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Homler
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEE IT: Ryan Fitzpatrick gets a cicada stuck in his beard originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In Ashburn, Va., this June there are two things out in full force: Ryan Fitzpatrick's magnificent beard and millions and millions of cicadas.

On Wednesday at Washington Football Team minicamp the two combined to create an image that might as well be the poster that encapsulates this time in the DMV.

With Brood X upon the entire area and cicadas flying wherever they want and into whatever they want -- and Fitzpatrick's beard acting as a perfect netting -- it does seem like it was only a matter of time before one found its way onto the quarterback. Looking at what happened, there are some important things that need to be broken down on both sides.

For Fitzpatrick, it's incredible how calm he is at this moment. Cicadas are harmless, but they're also big, ugly, make horrifying sounds and randomly ram into you without any notice. Freaking out isn't crazy, it's normal in a situation like this.

His ability to act as if nothing is going on is quite impressive and bodes well for him remaining calm in the pocket when defenders are trying to take him down.

As for the cicada, it's worth wondering if a trip into Fitzpatrick's beard may make it too powerfulNo one knows what powers lie within that thick set of facial hair, but it's clear it has played a role in creating FitzMagic. Like when Peter Parker was bit by a radioactive spider, there's a chance this bug may absorb some of the magic. That is a scary thought. 

Even though a viral photo of Fitzpatrick on Tuesday was quite eye-popping, this one may take the cake. When someone asks what June of 2021 was like and how Brood X went, they can just show them this video. 

Recommended Stories

  • Cicadas were flying; for hours, Biden's press plane was not

    The cicadas were flying. Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas. The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.

  • Ron Rivera brings a vaccine expert to Washington, Montez Sweat is “not a fan” of it

    Whether and to what extent NFL teams can get their players vaccinated this year could indeed create competitive advantages, and disadvantages. However, the mere question of whether players will or won’t get the COVID shot could create a locker-room schism. In Washington, coach Ron Rivera has a plan for promoting a high rate of player [more]

  • Storms of Cicadas Are Showing up on Weather Radars in DC

    There are so many cicadas buzzing around the nation's capital that they are starting to show up on weather radars like living storms. The post Storms of Cicadas Are Showing up on Weather Radars in DC appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Notes from Washington's second minicamp: Benjamin St-Juste is Wednesday's star

    Benjamin St-Juste, Washington's third-round corner, was the main attracting during the team's Wednesday minicamp.

  • With two wins already, Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque eye 2021 Detroit GP victory

    Wayne Taylor Racing holds a 55-point advantage on Mazda Motorsports, but that could disappear in the blink of an eye on a bumpy, narrow street course.

  • Here's yet another small anecdote that speaks to Chase Young's leadership

    Chase Young had a wonderful first season. Now, he's showing leadership skills, too, as the next group of Washington Football Team rookies arrives.

  • Sweat against Washington persuading players to get vaccine

    Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat said Wednesday he doesn't support the team's attempt to persuade players to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Sweat said he “probably won’t get vaccinated until I got more facts and that type of stuff, but I’m not a fan of it at all.” Coach Ron Rivera said his staff and team employees were all fully vaccinated, compared with nearly half of players.

  • 5 position groups with major question marks for Washington entering minicamp

    Look, on paper, the 2021 Washington Football Team might have its best roster since the Joe Gibbs 2.0 teams around 2005.But games aren't played on paper.

  • Soccer-'We are aligned' - MLS and Liga MX merger talks heat up

    Major League Soccer and Liga MX will continue to integrate and are on a path that could see them ultimately merge into one North American league, officials told Reuters on Wednesday. FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently said he would support such a move and added that it could produce the best league in the world, a sentiment shared by MLS Commissioner Don Garber and LIGA MX Executive President Mikel Arriola. "Working together, we can become one of the strongest regions in the world," Arriola said in an interview.

  • Ron Rivera brings in vaccine expert to talk to WFT players hesitant to get shots

    Head coach Ron Rivera is trying to get his Washington Football Team players as much information as possible on the coronavirus vaccine.

  • Dolphins sign Jaelan Phillips

    The Dolphins have signed both of their first-round picks. The team got wide receiver Jaylen Waddle‘s contract done shortly after the draft and they announced the signing of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the 18th overall pick. Phillips transferred to the [more]

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Flexes the PlayStation 5’s Muscle to a Score By Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh

    With the PlayStation 5 still only slightly easier to obtain than invitations to the Roc Nation Brunch, it’s not a huge surprise that most games releasing on the console these days are also coming to the PS4 as well. But Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, isn’t one of those titles — nor could it ever…

  • Latest update on Tuukka Rask before Bruins' Game 6 vs. Islanders

    Tuukka Rask didn't finish Game 5 of the Bruins' second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders on Monday night, but Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy assumes the veteran goalie will be ready for Wednesday night's Game 6.

  • Jedrick Wills, John Johnson participating in Browns OTAs this week

    Some Browns offensive players are working out in Texas this week, but left tackle Jedrick Wills isn’t part of that group. Wills had been absent from Cleveland’s early rounds of organized team activities, but he participated in Monday’s workout and is expected to be in attendance for the rest of the week. The Browns have [more]

  • NBA betting: As Nets lead Bucks 2-0, Kevin Durant's Finals MVP odds have plummeted

    Durant's odds are all the way down to +150. No one else is close.

  • When Joe Thornton made Sharks teammate fight vs. Stars in 2010

    Just another epic Joe Thornton story.

  • Report: Alex Smith talking to networks about jobs

    Alex Smith won’t be playing quarterback anymore, but he may be discussing guys who are still under center during the 2021 season. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Smith has auditioned for game analyst roles with CBS and FOX. He has also had meetings with NFL Network and ESPN for what would [more]

  • Ohtani's 470-ft shot tops Halos' HR barrage, 8-1 win over KC

    Shohei Ohtani hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and the surging Los Angeles Angels pounded a season-high five homers in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Ohtani's 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic (1-1). Angels manager Joe Maddon, who first arrived at Angel Stadium in 1994 as a coach, had never seen anything like it.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Most in 2 Weeks to $36K After El Salvador Passes Currency Law

    The cryptocurrency is up from a low price of about $31,000.

  • Tom Brady, Bucs don’t skip a beat in first minicamp practice

    TAMPA — Sixteen weeks have passed since they won Super Bowl 55, but Tom Brady and the Bucs looked and performed Tuesday the way they had at the end of that sceptered season. Brady underwent knee surgery shortly after winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy in February, which prompted coach Bruce Arians to predict the 43-year-old quarterback might do “more coaching” than throwing this week. But ...