SEE IT: Russell Westbrook dejected, takes moment on bench after loss to Bulls

SEE IT: Westbrook dejected, takes moment on bench after loss to Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

You could see it on Russell Westbrook's face at the end of the Wizards' loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, another disappointing defeat that dropped Washington to 0-4.

After the final buzzer, Westbrook sat on the bench to take a breather as the rest of the team departed for the locker room.

See the video for yourself:

That was assistant coach Robert Pack who came up to talk to him, perhaps with some words of encouragement. Clearly, the anguish is setting in as the Wizards remain winless in a season they entered with high expectations.

Westbrook explained how he felt during that moment after the game.

"It's a tough time, but you've gotta figure it out. Especially for myself, I really, really hate losing, so it's tough for me to kind of reset. As being a leader, you can't lead just when things are going well. You have to lead when things aren't going your way," he said.

The Bulls beat the Wizards handily, leading by as many as 19 points. Westbrook had a triple-double, but also committed six turnovers.

This team does not appear to have much chemistry at all at the moment. They are a mess and Westbrook's face says it all.