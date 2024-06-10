See Rookie Joe Alt with Chargers All-Time Great

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman joe alt is an absolute mountain of a man.

Alt measured in at the NFL combine this past winter at 6-foot-8 1/2″ and 321-pounds. Jim Harbaugh made him his first NFL draft pick with the Los Angeles Chargers when he was selected fifth overall this past April.

Just how big is Alt for comparison to others in the NFL?

Former Chargers great Shawn Merriman recorded 45.5 sacks during his NFL career from 2005-2012, with 17 alone coming in 2006. Merriman was listed at 6-foot-4, 248-pounds during his playing days but in a recent photo he posted to social media, he looks the size of an ant compared to Alt. Check it out below.

So glad I’m retired cause ain’t no way 😂 pic.twitter.com/qqIDmFOTM7 — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) June 10, 2024

It looks like be lights out for the NFL’s 2005 defensive rookie of the year, indeed!

