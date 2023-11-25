See the Rockford area's top performers from every round of the state football playoffs

The IHSA football season has come to a close with one of the Rockford-area state finalists falling (Lena-Winslow in Class 1A) and the other (Byron in 3A) rolling to a big win.

Here is a list of all of the top performers from Friday's state final games, as well as every top performer from the Rockford area throughout the playoffs:

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caden Considine, Byron RB: Considine had 153 yards rushing on 17 carries with a pair of touchdown runs, and as a linebacker he added four tackles and a fumble recovery in Byron's big state final victory.

Brayden Knoll, Byron RB: This junior rushed for 103 yards and two TDs on just six carries, and he had a pair of returns for 26 yards as well.

Andrew Talbert, Byron QB: Talbert had career highs with 154 yards rushing with three touchdowns, and he averaged 30.8 yards per carry with only five rushes. He scored on a 77-yard TD run to boost Byron's lead in the second quarter.

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow RB: Dunker had 112 yards rushing on 28 carries, but he was unable to lift Le-Win to the win this time around. Dunker led the area in rushing with 2,604 yards rushing this season, a new NUIC single-season rushing record, and he scored 41 touchdowns, also an NUIC record.

Byron running back Caden Considine (37) yells to the sky after scoring a touchdown at the beginning of the IHSA Class 3A state championship game on Nov. 24, 2023 at Hancock Stadium.

STATE SEMIFINALS

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow RB: Dunker continued his impressive stretch through the postseason with 208 yards on 35 carries, a touchdown and three two-point conversions during Le-Win's 30-28 win over Chicago Hope.

Lucas Fye, Lena-Winslow RB: Fye rushed for 102 yards on just five carries, averaging 20.4 yards per carry in the big semifinal win.

Cobryn Lynch, Lena-Winslow RB: Lynch not only hauled in an interception with under a minute left to secure the win for the Panthers, but he also rushed for three touchdowns and 60 yards, and had two TD catches.

Kye Aken, Byron RB: Aken made a key open-field tackle, holding Lombard Montini to zero gain on a third-down pass, in a early defensive stop for Byron.

Caden Considine, Byron RB: Considine ran 32 times for 239 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Byron's 26-20 win over Lombard Montini in the Class 3A semifinals.

Brayden Knoll, Byron RB: Knoll ran for 147 yards and Byron's first three touchdowns in the Tigers' win.

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Le-Win's Gage Dunker takes a handoff from quarterback Jake Schumacher during the third quarter of the Class 1A quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Lena.

Trent Dinsmore, Belvidere North FB: The fullback led the way for the Blue Thunder with 115 yards on the ground during its 14-10 Class 6A quarterfinal playoff loss to Lake Zurich.

Caden Considine, Byron RB: Considine got the ball 15 times and made them count, rushing for 197 yards and three TDs during Byron's 63-15 win over Durand/Pecatonica. He also had five tackles on defense as the Tigers held QB Cooper Hoffman to 17 yards rushing and 94 passing.

Ashton Henkel, Byron RB: Henkel added 96 yards rushing on just four carries for Byron, and he scored three straight TDs in the second and third quarters, topped by a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Nathan Folk, Durand/Pecatonica WR/KR: Folk returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to give Du/Pec a quick lead over Byron. Folk also had one catch for 11 yards and had three other kickoff returns for 42 more yards.

Cole Warren, Hononegah QB: The quarterback completed 22 of 42 passes for 260 yards with a 5-yard TD to Cole Schmall for Hononegah’s first score during a 55-14 Class 7A quarterfinal loss to Batavia.

Joe Melcher, Hononegah WR: Melcher had a career day, catching eight passes for 146 yards.

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow RB: Dunker had 36 carries for 196 yards on the ground with four touchdowns as Le-Win pounded its way into the state semis with a 30-0 win over Kewanee Annawan-Wethersfield. Dunker also had three tackles.

Corbyn Lynch, Lena-Winslow RB: Lynch had 19 carries for 118 yards, though Dunker got all the TDs in Le-Win's victory.

SECOND ROUND

Belvidere North's Nico Bertolino (right), shown here vs. Boylan, had a huge game in the second round of the state football playoffs.

Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North: Bertolino scored Belvidere North's last three touchdowns to lead the Blue Thunder to a 28-21 Class 6A victory over Wauconda. His last two TDs were on a 98-yard run followed by a game-winning 20-yard interception return. He finished with 114 yards rushing on only six carries and also had North's only two pass receptions for 27 yards.

Austin Alonso, Boylan RB: Alonso ran seven times for 67 yards and Boylan's only touchdown in a 35-7 Class 4A loss to Elmhurst IC.

Cooper Hoffman, Durand/Pecatonica QB: Hoffman had 203 yards rushing and three TDs, and 138 yards passing with another touchdown, during Durand/Pecatonica's 50-19 win over over Stillman Valley.

Jaxon Diedrich, Durand/Pecatonica TE/DE: The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior had 6 1/2 tackles to lead the Rivermen defense during a win over Stillman Valley, and he also added five catches for 46 yards, including two to convert late third downs.

Isaiah Houi, Hononegah WR: Houi had five receptions for 97 yards and also played defensive back as Hononegah shut out Villa Park Willowbrook 44-0 in Class 7A. Houi also returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown.

Hononegah's defense: Hononegah not only pitched a shutout, it held Villa Park Willowbrook to one conversion in 14 third-down attempts and gave up only eight pass completions in 38 attempts in its 44-0 victory.

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow RB: Dunker rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns, setting the NUIC career rushing record with 69 while leading Le-Win past Forreston. He also had a team-high six tackles and a sack at his linebacker position.

Braden Rodgers, Stillman Valley RB: Rogers was one bright spot for Stillman Valley, rushing for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 24 carries in a loss.

FIRST ROUND

North Boone's Connor McKibben stiff-arms a Monmouth-Roseville defender on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at North Boone High School in Poplar Grove.

TJ Horton, Auburn, WR: Horton caught nine passes for 165 yards in Auburn's 56-13 loss to Hononegah.

Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North RB: Bertolino ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for a North offense that had five different players rush for between 49 and 75 yards. He also played cornerback on a defense that didn't give up a point until North led 31-0.

Joseph Brown, Belvidere North RB: Brown, who had missed all but two plays the last seven weeks with a high ankle sprain, ran for 49 yards and a touchdown and also made an interception, all in the first half before hurting his shoulder in Belvidere North's 38-20 win over Chicago Amundsen.

Santana English, Boylan, WR/DB: English returned three kickoffs for 121 yards and a touchdown, intercepted a pass and caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in Boylan's 43-12 win over Chicago Phillips.

Forreston's three-headed monster: Forreston got powerful games from three different running backs, two of which had their first 100-plus-yard rushing games. The other had 97 yards. Owen Mulder led the pack with 118 yards on 15 carries, while Micah Nelson tallied 101 yards on 12 rushes with a touchdown and Kaleb Sanders had the 97 but scored two TDs on 11 just carries.

Cole Warren, Hononegah QB: Warren completed 7 of 8 passes for 146 yards and five touchdowns in Hononegah's 56-13 win over Auburn.

Connor McKibben, North Boone RB: McKibben was a lone bright spot on a usually potent offense that stalled. McKibben, though, had 160 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown, and he also had a catch for 18 yards.

Dylan Manning, Rochelle RB: Manning, a freshman, ran for 137 yards on only 11 carries in Rochelle's 45-14 loss to No. 6-ranked Wheaton St. Francis in the Class 5A playoffs.

Braden Rogers, Stillman Valley RB: Rogers rushed for 61 yards on 17 carries, and he had two clutch touchdown runs that helped propel Stillman Valley to the 21-20 win. Rogers also had 3 1/2 tackles on defense.

