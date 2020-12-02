SEE IT: Robert Griffin III has longest run since rookie season vs. Steelers

Quinton Mayo
·1 min read

SEE IT: RG3 has longest run since rookie season vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Due to a wave of positive COVID-19 results within the Baltimore Ravens organization, QB Robert Griffin III got the start Wednesday afternoon against the division rival, Pittsburgh Steelers. After a rough start with two turnovers, he wasted no time making some personal history. 

During the second quarter, Griffin scampered up the middle for a 39-yard gain — that marked the longest run for Griffin's since his rookie season with the Washington Football Team in 2012. 

Griffin's mobility was on full display in the first half, rushing for 56 yards — the most first half rushing yards from either team. And that 39-yarder was the most on a single run by RG3 since a 46-yard run against the New York Giants in a Monday Night Football game on Dec. 3, 2012. It also certainly made a few people with a vested interest happy. 

It didn't take Ravens fans long to compare Griffin's success on the ground in his first start to that of Lamar Jackson's, especially against Pittsburgh.

 

