See results & winners from Missouri HS state baseball and girls soccer championships

The Missouri state baseball and girls soccer tournaments concluded on Saturday, with several KC-area schools represented throughout the action.

Blue Springs won the Missouri Class 6 state baseball championship while Liberty North took third.

The final out: pic.twitter.com/euWUBAHgEr — BSHS Wildcat Baseball (@BshsWildcat) June 1, 2024

Lee’s Summit won the third-place match over Blue Springs South in the Missouri Class 4 girls soccer tournament, with the championship game still to be played Saturday evening.

Here are results from the baseball and girls soccer tournaments from all classes...

Missouri state baseball tournaments

At Ozark Mountain Sports Complex

CLASS 6

Friday’s semifinals

Lafayette (Wildwood) 1, Liberty North 0

Blue Springs 7, Francis Howell 2

Saturday’s third-place game

Liberty North 4, Francis Howell 0

Saturday’s championship game

Blue Springs 11, Lafayette (Wildwood) 10

CLASS 5

Friday’s semifinals

Webster Groves 7, Kearney 5

Willard 5, Ft. Zumwalt South 4

Saturday’s third-place game

Kearney 1, Ft. Zumwalt South 0

Saturday’s championship game

Webster Groves vs. Willard, TBD (7 p.m.)

CLASS 4

Wednesday’s semifinals

St. Joseph Benton 4, MICDS 1

Blair Oaks 4, Lutheran St. Charles 2

Thursday’s third-place game

Lutheran St. Charles 3, MICDS 0

Thursday’s championship game

Blair Oaks 7, St. Joseph Benton 2

CLASS 3

Wednesday’s semifinals

Mid-Buchanan 7, West County 3

Duchesne 10, Licking 3

Thursday’s third-place game

West County 10, Licking 2

Thursday’s championship game

Duchesne 9, Mid-Buchanan 0

CLASS 2

Monday’s semifinals

Maysville 12, Chaffee 4

Iberia 5, Tipton 1

Tuesday’s third-place game

Chaffee 5, Tipton 1

Tuesday’s championship game

Iberia 7, Maysville 3

CLASS 1

Monday’s semifinals

Oran 11, Green City 0

Sacred Heart 16, Wheatland 6

Tuesday’s third-place game

Wheatland 9, Green City 6

Tuesday’s championship game

Oran 11, Sacred Heart 1

Missouri girls soccer state championships

In Fenton; at World Wide Technology Soccer Park

CLASS 4

Friday’s semifinals

Nerinx Hall 5, Lee’s Summit 1

Eureka 3, Blue Springs South 2

Saturday’s third-place game

Lee’s Summit 3, Blue Springs South 1

Saturday’s championship game

Nerinx Hall vs. Eureka, TBD (7 p.m.)

CLASS 3

Friday’s semifinals

Cor Jesu Academy 3, St. Michael the Archangel 0

Rockwood Summit 1, Ft. Zumwalt South 0

Saturday’s third-place game

Ft. Zumwalt South 5, St. Michael the Archangel 0

Saturday’s championship game

Cor Jesu Academy 3, Rockwood Summit 0

CLASS 2

Friday’s semifinals

Notre Dame de Sion 2, Whitfield 0

Helias Catholic 1, Logan-Rogersville 0

Saturday’s third-place game

Whitfield 2, Logan-Rogersville 0

Saturday’s championship game

Notre Dame de Sion 3, Helias Catholic 1

CLASS 1

Friday’s semifinals

Summit Christian Academy 2, Saxony Lutheran 1

Lutheran St. Charles 1, Laquey 0, OT

Saturday’s third-place game

Saxony Lutheran 2, Laquey 0

Saturday’s championship game

Summit Christian Academy 3, Lutheran St. Charles 0