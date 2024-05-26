See results, winners from Kansas high school state track & field championships
Here are results from this weekend’s Kansas high school state track and field championships.
Kansas state track and field championships
Friday-Saturday, in Wichita; at Cessna Stadium
(race distances in meters)
CLASS 6A BOYS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Olathe West, 81; 2. Olathe North, 54.5; 3. Wichita East, 49; 4. Washburn Rural, 47; 5. Mill Valley, 44.5; 6. Gardner Edgerton, 42.5; 7. Manhattan, 40.5; 8. Olathe South, 38; 9. Maize, 34.5; 10. Shawnee Mission South, 30; 11. Olathe East, 29; T12. Lawrence Free State, 21; T16. Blue Valley, 13; T16. Blue Valley West, 13; 19. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 12.5; T20. Shawnee Mission West, 11; T23. Shawnee Mission North, 10; 26. Blue Valley Northwest, 7; 27. Blue Valley North, 4; 28. Shawnee Mission East, 2; T29. Olathe Northwest, 1.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Cooper, Wichita Northwest, 10.40; 3. Womack, SM South, 10.63; 6. Ouellette, Olathe North, 10.73; 7. Gawaway, Olathe West, 10.77; 8. Warren, Olathe South, 10.79. 200: 1. Cooper, Wichita Northwest, 21.61; 2. Womack, SM South, 21.73; 6. Gasaway, Olathe West, 22.37; 7. Ouellette, Olathe North, 22.60. 400: 1. Richardson, Olathe West, 49.38; 2. Finzen, BV West, 49.42; 4. Ouellette, Olathe North, 49.87; 7. Loparco, BV Northwest, 50.65. 800: 1. Plath, Olathe South, 1:56.15; 2. Loos, Free State, 1:56.41; 3. Summers, Blue Valley, 1:56.69; 5. Walion, Gardner Edgerton, 1:58.41; 6. Klahn, SM Northwest, 1:59.22. 1,600: 1. Walion, Gardner Edgerton, 4:17.14; 2. Plath, Olathe South, 4:17.37; 4. Larson, SM South, 4:18.83; 5. Loos, Free State, 4:20.02; 6. Cline, Mill Valley, 4:21.32; 7. Durham, BV Northwest, 4:22.20. 3,200: 1. Larson, SM South, 9:13.44; 2. Walion, Gardner Edgerton, 9:14.20; 4. Olsen, BV West, 9:15.97; 5. Cline, Mill Valley, 9:20.20; 8. Hornung, Olathe West, 9:32.60. 110 hurdles: 1. White, Wichita East, 14.50; 3. Taylor, Olathe East, 14.89; 7. Gill, Blue Valley, 15.27. 300 hurdles: 1. Williams, Dodge City, 38.68; 2. Gillam, Olathe West, 39.04; 4. Taylor, Olathe East, 39.48; 6. Carter, Free State, 40.22. 400 relay: 1. Olathe West, 41.94; 4. Blue Valley, 42.85; 6. SM West, 43.12. 1,600 relay: 1. Washburn Rural, 3:19.56; 2. Olathe West, 3:20.93; 5. Olathe South, 3:22.78; 6. BV Northwest, 3:25.38. DNS. SM Northwest. 3,200 relay: 1. Olathe West, 7:54.76; 3. Lawrence Free State, 8:02.20; 4. Olathe East, 8:02.28; 5. SM Northwest, 8:07.57; 6. Olathe South, 8:07.87; 8. Olathe Northwest, 8:09.58. High jump: 1.Hanna, Maize, 6-10; T3. Smither, Olathe North, 6-6; T3. Bolton, SM Northwest, 6-6; 6. Clifton, Olathe South, 6-4; 7. Allen, Olathe South, 6-4; 8. Michiels, BV North, 6-4. Pole vault: 1. Quarles, Olathe North, 15-3; 2. Hill, Gardner Edgerton, 15-3; 3. Campbell, Gardner Edgerton, 14-6; T6. Kueser, Gardner Edgerton, 13-6; T6. Lawler, Mill Valley, 13-6. Long jump: 1. Madden, Olathe North, 22-3; 2. Wilson, SM West, 22-2; 6. Hakim, Olathe West, 21-2 3/4; 7. Croker, SM East, 21-2 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Madden, Olathe North, 46-3 3/4; 2. Hakim, Olathe West, 45-2 1/2; 4. Mundava, Olathe West, 44-10; 5. Watson, Olathe North, 44-0; 6. Michiels, BV North, 43-10; 8. Shorten, Mill Valley, 43-1. Shot put: 1. Woods, Mill Valley, 56-3 1/2; 2. Blomker, SM North, 54-0 3/4; 3. Spritzer, Olathe West, 53-3 1/4; 4. Bell-Robinson, Olathe East, 52-8 1/4; 5. Savasten, Gardner Edgerton, 50-11 3/4; 8. Suderman, Mill Valley, 49-5. Discus: 1. Woods, Mill Valley, 180-3; 2. Bell-Robinson, Olathe East, 176-1; 4. Hawkins, Mill Valley, 160-7; 5. Swaney, Olathe South, 158-4; 6. Gracia, Olathe South, 155-11; 7. Blomker, SM North, 154-4. Javelin: 1. Sulzen-Watson, Washburn Rural, 188-7; 2. Stroebel, Mill Valley, 187-7; 4. Sorrels, Olathe North, 177-2; 5. Zimmerman, Olathe West, 172-11; 6. Barnard, Olathe West, 168-9; 7. Cox, SM South, 163-5.
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Olathe Northwest, 77; 2. Olathe North, 70; 3. Olathe West, 68; 4. Mill Valley, 61; 5. Blue Valley North, 52.5; 6. Manhattan, 51; 7. Wichita Northwest, 35; T8. Shawnee Mission North, 30; T8. Junction City, 30; T10. Washburn Rural, 23; T10. Wichita Heights, 23; 12. Olathe East, 22; 13. Blue Valley, 21; T14. Lawrence, 15; 17. Shawnee Mission South, 14; 19. Blue Valley West, 10; T20. Blue Valley Northwest, 8; T20. Gardner Edgerton, 8; 22. Olathe South, 6; T24. Wyandotte, 4; T28. Shawnee Mission West, 3; T28. Lawrence Free State, 3; 30. Shawnee Mission East, 2.5.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Pellant, Manhattan, 11.59; 2. Richards, Olathe East, 11.62; 4. Gage, Mill Valley, 12.36; 5. Means, Blue Valley, 12.37; 6. Kneller, BV North, 12.39. 200: 1. Gregory, BV North, 24.31; 3. Richards, Olathe East, 24.92; 6. Kneller, BV North, 25.80; 8. Means, Blue Valley, 26.48. 400: 1. Gregory, BV North, 53.92; 5. Perez-Vela, Wyandotte, 57.20; 7. Foster, Olathe North, 57.78; 8. Means, Blue Valley, 59.40. 800: 1. Caldwell, Mill Valley, 2:14.87; 2. Miller, Olathe West, 2:17.99; 3. Browning, Olathe West, 2:18.77; 4. Newport, Olathe West, 2:19.30; 5. Roth, Mill Valley, 2:19.34; 7. Meili, Gardner Edgerton, 2:20.18. 1,600: 1. Newport, Olathe West, 5:00.88; 2. Hocker Singh, Olathe North, 5:01.01; 4. Miller, Olathe West, 5:08.50; 5. Browning, Olathe West, 5:10.66; 8. Gehlen, Olathe East, 5:20.47. 3,200: 1. Pierce, Junction City, 10:40.00; 2. Hocker Singh, Olathe North, 10:46.74; 3. Gotfredson, Olathe South, 11:06.08; 4. Howard, Mill Valley, 11:10.67; 6. Johnson, Olathe North, 11:19.45; 8. Hardy, SM East, 11:25.37. 100 hurdles: 1. Shelby, Wichita Northwest, 13.83; 2. Wessel, SM South, 13.88; 3. Cooper, Olathe Northwest, 14.73; 4. Aritus, Olathe Northwest, 15.07; 6. Parker, Olathe North, 15.64; 7. Hocker Singh, Olathe North, 15.86. 300 hurdles: 1. Shelby, Wichita Northwest, 43.02; 2. Hocker Singh, Olathe North, 43.96; 3. Wessel, SM South, 44.25; 8. Farrington, BV North, 47.93. 400 relay: 1. Manhattan, 47.90; 4. Olathe East, 48.71; 6. Blue Valley, 49.57; 7. Lawrence, 49.66. 1,600 relay: 1. BV North, 3:54.50; 2. Olathe North, 3:56.65; 3. Olathe West, 3:58.64; 4. Olathe Northwest, 4:03.86; 5. Gardner Edgerton, 4:04.54; 6. BV West, 4:04.61; 7. Mill Valley, 4:06.97. 3,200 relay: 1. Olathe West, 9:28.89; 2. Olathe North, 9:31.53; 3. BV West, 9:40.48; 4. Mill Valley, 9:43.17; 5. Olathe Northwest, 9:47.11; 7. Gardner Edgerton, 9:49.29; 8. SM East, 10:00.80. High jump: T1. Bundy, BV North, 5-6; T1. Strathman, Mill Valley, 5-6; 3. Platt, Lawrence, 5-6; 4. Pittenger, Mill Valley, 5-4; 7. Nelson, Olathe North, 5-2; 8. Carter, BV West, 5-2. Pole vault: 1. Phillips, SM North, 11-6; 3. Ginie, Olathe North, 11-0; 4. Hannasch, Blue Valley, 11-0; 5. Hileman, Blue Valley, 10-6; 6. Hoover, Blue Valley, 10-6; T8. Daniels, BV North, 10-0; T8. Conrad, SM East, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Curtis, SM North, 19-6; 2. Aritus, Olathe Northwest, 18-2 1/2; 3. Bundy, BV North, 17-6 1/4; 5. Wesley, Lawrence, 17-5 3/4; 6. Welch, Mill Valley, 17-2; 8. Jensen, Olathe North, 17-1 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Curtis, SM North, 39-11 1/2; 5. Pope, Olathe North, 36-6; 6. Alston, Mill Valley, 36-5. Shot put: 1. Galligan, Olathe Northwest, 42-11 1/4; 2. Cline, Olathe West, 40-10; 3. Yarnell, Olathe Northwest, 39-5 3/4; 4. E. Grosdidier, BV Northwest, 38-11; 6. Edeal, SM West, 37-11; 7. J. Grosdidier, BV Northwest, 37-2 1/4; 8. Batten, Olathe North, 37-2 1/4. Discus: 1. Galligan, Olathe Northwest, 149-5; 2. Yarnell, Olathe Northwest, 146-4; 3. Cline, Olathe West, 138-11; 6. Reynolds, Free State, 121-6; 7. Hernandez-Mast, Olathe East, 118-8; 8. J. Grosdidier, BV Northwest, 115-0. Javelin: 1. Galligan, Olathe Northwest, 141-10; 2. Whitsitt, Mill Valley, 137-8; 3. Tobaben, Olathe North, 131-10; 4. Huckabey, Olathe Northwest, 130-6; 6. Platt, Lawrence, 124-5; 7. Bailey, Mill Valley, 122-7.
CLASS 5A BOYS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Kapaun Mount Carmel, 87; 2. Blue Valley Southwest, 69; 3. De Soto, 67; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 65; 5. Piper, 36; 6. Bishop Carroll, 34; 7. St. James Academy, 33; T8. Goddard, 32; T8. Topeka Seaman, 32; 10. Shawnee Heights, 30; T11. Lansing, 20; 16. Spring Hill, 14; T17. Sumner Academy, 12; 21. Leavenworth, 11; 24. Turner, 8; 25. Basehor-Linwood, 6.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Merritt, Topeka Seaman, 10.32; 3. Miller, De Soto, 10.46; 6. Maslowski, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10.83; 7. McCray, Leavenworth, 10.85; 8. Little, Piper, 10.87. 200: 1. Guthridge, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 21.74; 3. Berry-Briggs, Shawnee Heights, 22.27; 5. Maslowski, St. Thomas Aquinas, 22.80; 6. Lang, De Soto, 22.84; 7. Little, Piper, 22.97; 8. Miller, De Soto, 60.13. 400: 1. Guthridge, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 48.36; 2. Steger, Lansing, 50.06; 5. Dombrosky, BV Southwest, 50.58; 6. Erickson, Lansing, 50.71; 7. Maslowski, St. Thomas Aquinas, 51.16. 800: 1. O’Connor, De Soto, 1:54.65; 2. Schowengerdt, St. James Academy, 1:56.01; 5. Swarts, De Soto, 1:57.23; 7. Buehler, BV Southwest, 1:58.80; 8. Janovick, Spring Hill, 2:00.38. 1,600: 1. O’Connor, De Soto, 4:18.77; 2. Esquibel, Shawnee Heights, 4:19.11; 4. Bianco, St. James Academy, 4:21.87; 5. Meade, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:23.17; 7. Beckman, Spring Hillm 4:25.48; 8. George, Spring Hill, 4:25.93. 3,200: 1. Esquinel, Shawnee Heights, 9:21.31; 2. Krudwig, De Soto, 9:26.22; 5. Bianco, St. James Academy, 9:28.68; 6. Beckman, Spring Hill, 9:30.63; 7. Meade, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:40.25; 8. Purvis, Leavenworth, 9:42.58. 110 hurdles: 1. Merritt, Topeka Seaman, 14.48; 3. Henry, Piper, 14.63; 8. Hockett, Spring Hill, 15.37. 300 hurdles: 1. Reynolds, Eisenhower, 38.61; 2. Henry, Piper, 38.75. 400 relay: 1. De Soto, 42.39; 3. Piper, 42.54; 5. BV Southwest, 42.91; 6. Leavenworth, 43.11. 1,600 relay: 1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3:21.60; 2. Lansing, 3:22.39; 3. BV Southwest, 3:22.57; 4. St. James Academy, 3:23.01; 8. De Soto, 3:28.79. 3,200 relay: 1. De Soto, 7:52.88; 3. BV Southwest, 8:04.38; 5. Spring Hill, 8:05.81; 6. Piper, 8:09.19. High jump: 1. Kerr, Piper, 6-6; 2. Flores, Turner, 6-4; 3. Tesmer, BV Southwest, 6-4; 4. Dunn, BV Southwest, 6-2; 6. Wilson, Basehor-Linwood, 6-2. Pole vault: 1. Barkdull, Andover Central, 17-2; 2. Ratzlaff, BV Southwest, 15-6; 3. Cross, BV Southwest, 15-0; 4. Heck, BV Southwest, 15-6. Long jump: 1. Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas, 22-8; 2. Tesmer, BV Southwest, 22-6 1/2; 3. Moore, Sumner Academy, 22-2 1/2; 4. McCray, Leavenworth, 21-8; 5. Thomas, BV Southwest, 21-4 3/4; 8. Wheeler, St. James Academy, 21-1. Triple jump: 1. Ohnmacht, Great Bend, 47-3 1/2; 3. Moore, Sumner Academy, 45-4; 6. Wilson, Basehor-Linwood, 42-8 1/2; 7. Richlin, St. Thomas Aquinas, 42-7 3/4; 8. Butler, Lansing, 42-4 1/2. Shot put: 1. Goodenow, St. Thomas Aquinas, 56-6 3/4; 2. Curtis, St. Thomas Aquinas, 55-10 3/4; 3. Dohm, St. James Academy, 55-6 1/4; 7. Meek, Spring Hill, 52-6 1/2; 8. Riedesel, De Soto, 52-0. Discus: 1. Goodenow, St. Thomas Aquinas, 177-10; 3. Dawkins, Shawnee Heights, 164-9; 5. Haskins, BV Southwest, 147-6; 6. Woleben, De Soto, 147-6. Javelin: 1. Loughman, St. Thomas Aquinas, 195-3; 5. Chase, St. James Academy, 172-6; 8. Dunn, BV Southwest, 166-8.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. St. James Academy, 83; 2. Salina Central, 50; 3. Andover, 47; T4. Arkansas City, 42; T4. Topeka Seaman, 42; T6. Spring Hill, 38; T6. Maize South, 38; Kapaun Mount Carmel, 34.5; 9. Hays, 34; 10. Great Bend, 32; 11. De Soto, 27; 12. Lansing, 24; T17. Piper, 17; 19. Leavenworth, 16; T20. Blue Valley Southwest, 15; 22. Bonner Springs, 13; 23. Basehor-Linwood, 12.5; T26. Washington, 2; T28. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Oblinger, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 12.04; 3. Hayse, Lansing, 12.15; 5. Phelps, St. James Academy, 12.55. 200: 1. Hayse, Lansing, 25.03; 2. Messer, St. James Academy, 25.50; 3. Wiley, St. James Academy, 25.62; 5. Wedel, De Soto, 26.07. 400: 1. Overlease, St. James Academy, 58.77; 7. Lockwood, Piper, 59.66. 800: 1. Miller, Topeka Seaman, 2:10.80; 2. Ross, BV Southwest, 2:15.29; 3. January, Spring Hill, 2:16.26; 5. Bundt, De Soto, 2:17.76; 6. Hays, St. James Academy, 2:20.28. 1,600: 1. Miller, Topeka Seaman, 4:51.58; 3. January, Spring Hill, 4:56.15; 4. Ross, BV Southwest, 4:56.74; 7. Price, St. James Academy, 5:18.04; 8. Hays, St. James Academy, 5:18.57. 3,200: 1. Rupe, Salina Central, 10:18.09; 6. St. James Academy, 11:32.32; 8. Mauk, St. Thomas Aquinas, 11:32.91. 100 hurdles: 1. Singhateh, Maize South, 14.50; 3. Turney, Piper, 15.36. 300 hurdles: 1. Singhateh, Maize South, 43.13; 2. Messer, St. James Academy, 44.43; 5. Turney, Piper, 46.60; 7. Lawrence, Washington, 47.76. 400 relay: 1. St. James Academy, 48.72; 3. Piper, 49.52. 1,600 relay: 1. St. James Academy, 3:57.41; 8. De Soto, 4:09.21. 3,200 relay: 1. St. James Academy, 9:32.10; 4. De Soto, 9:43.03; 7. Spring Hill, 10:00.66; 8. Basehor-Linwood, 10:03.68. High jump: 1. Perdue, Arkansas City, 5-4; T3. Cisneros, De Soto, 5-2. Pole vault: 1. Thompson, Leavenworth, 11-0; 4. Castro, Spring Hill, 10-6; T5. Steinlage, Basehor-Linwood, 10-0. Long jump: 1. McCall, Hays, 17-5 1/4; 2. Hayse, Lansing, 17-5. Triple jump: 1. Newland, Emporia, 37-0; 2. Wiley, St. James Academy, 36-9 1/2; 5. Scott, Basehor-Linwood, 36-6 1/4; 6. Vogel, Bonner Springs, 35-8; 8. Sambol, Bonner Springs, 35-3. Shot put: 1. Wilkinson, Eisenhower, 41-9; 3. Pickens, Leavenworth, 39-0; 4. Campbell, Bonner Springs, 38-8 1/2; 6. Todd, Spring Hill, 37-6 3/4; 8. Feeback, Spring Hill, 37-1 1/4. Discus: 1. Todd, Spring Hill, 134-7; 2. Shrout, De Soto, 130-0; 3. Hampton, Basehor-Linwood, 122-5; 5. Thompson, Bonner Springs, 120-5; 8. Skillman, BV Southwest, 117-7. Javelin: 1. Nachtigal, Great Bend, 135-8; 4. Whitcraft, Spring Hill, 126-10; 8. Weber, BV Southwest, 122-9.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Andale, 70.5; 2. Bishop Miege, 61; 3. Field Kindley, 59; T4. Scott Community, 39; T4. Wamego, 39; 6. Buhler, 38; 7. Eudora, 37; 8. Pratt, 36; 9. Chapman, 32; T10. Circle, 30; T10. Abilene, 30; 12. Baldwin, 27; 13. Tonganoxie, 25; T15. Paola, 22; 17. Louisburg, 21.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Lynch Jr., Bishop Miege, 10.60; 5. Brown, Tonganoxie, 11.08; 7. Pichnenko, Paola, 11.09. 200: 1. Lynch Jr., Bishop, Miege, 22.42; 2. Peoples, Bishop Miege, 22.43; 7. Tice, Eudora, 23.42. 400: 1. Vulgamore, Scott Community, 48.07. 800: 1. Cutting, Wamego, 1:56.30; 2. Johnson, Baldwin, 1:56.96; 8. Carter, Tonganoxie, 2:00.43. 1,600: 1. Logan, Circle, 4:21.66; 7. Arnold, Eudora, 4:31.93; 8. Carter, Tonganoxie, 4:34.70. 3,200: 1. Logan, Circle, 9:24.61; 5. Arnold, Eudora, 9:52.54. 110 hurdles: 1. Bowell, Abilene, 14.84. 300 hurdles: 1. Bowell, Abilene, 39.96; 4. Lane, Bishop Miege, 41.52; 7. Cohee, Paola, 42.61. 400 relay: 1. Bishop Miege, 42.60; 3. Eudora, 42.96; 4. Tonganoxie, 43.43. 1,600 relay: 1. Pratt, 3:23.80; 3. Eudora, 3:24.91; 4. Bishop Miege, 3:29.35; 7. Tonganoxie, 3:30.28. 3,200 relay: 1. Wamego, 8:02.19; 2. Tonganoxie, 8:04.22; 4. Baldwin, 8:17.70. High jump: 1. Blackwell, Augusta, 6-8; 4. Tesmer, Bishop Miege, 6-4. Pole vault: 1. Wingfield, Louisburg, 15-0; 8. Brown, Louisburg, 13-0. Long jump: 1. Blackwell, Augusta, 22-2 1/2; 3. Lohse, Louisburg, 21-1 3/4; 4. Neely, Paola, 20-11 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Boykin, Field Kindley, 46-9 1/4; 2. Crawford, Paola, 44-3 1/4; 3. Cole, Bishop Miege, 43-5 1/4; 7. Tesmer, Bishop Miege, 42-11; 8. Hagan, Eudora, 41-11 1/2. Shot put: 1. White, Field Kindley, 57-5 1/2; 3. O’Connor, Baldwin, 51-8; 6. Hoobler, Eudora, 49-7; 7. Melton, Louisburg, 49-5 3/4. Discus: 1. White, Field Kindley, 169-3; 2. O’Connor, Baldwin, 167-3; 5. McGuire, Tonganoxie, 157-7; 7. O’Bryan, Louisburg, 154-9. Javelin: 1. Manley, Eudora, 191-5; 4. Perry, Paola, 178-4; 6. Steinlage, Eudora, 175-7.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Eudora, 68; 2. Andale, 55; 3. Clearwater, 51; 4. Baldwin, 41; 5. Buhler, 40.5; 6. Wellington, 38; 7. Chapman, 37; 8. McPherson, 35; 9. Labette County, 32; 10. Clay Center Community, 31; 12. Paola, 26; T17. Ottawa, 18; 19. Louisburg, 15; 20. Tonganoxie, 13; T24. Bishop Miege, 8.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Meyer, Andale, 12.34; 7. Dansel, Louisburg, 12.60. 200: 1. Chard, Chanute, 26.16. 400: 1. Zeka, Wellington, 58.35. 800: 1. Smith, Clay Center Community, 2:14.47; 2. Moore, Baldwin, 2:19.61; 3. Keltner, Eudora, 2:20.55; 5. Aquino, Bishop Miege, 2:22.72. 1,600: 1. Keltner, Eudora, 5:10.16; 3. Kennedy, Baldwin, 5:22.43; 5. Aquino, Bishop Miege, 5:30.44. 3,200: 1. Frieze, Chapman, 11:18.14; 2. Keltner, Eudora, 11:20.60; 3. Kennedy, Baldwin, 11:27.84; 6. Owens, Eudora, 12:09.12. 100 hurdles: 1. Williams, Clearwater, 14.82; 7. Deterding, Eudora, 16.97. 300 hurdles: 1. Williams, Clearwater, 45.02; 7. Deterding, Eudora, 49.92. 400 relay: 1. Clearwater, 49.44; 6. Louisburg, 50.28. 1,600 relay: 1. Clay Center Community, 4:04.26; 4. Baldwin, 4:08.98. 3,200 relay: 1. Baldwin, 9:32.13; 2. Eudora, 9:48.18. High jump: 1. Zeka, Wellington, 5-4; 8. Schooler, Tonganoxie, 4-10. Pole vault: 1. Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, 12-0; 4. Brunkow, Eudora, 11-6; 8. Av. Hemphill, Eudora, 9-6. Long jump: 1. Ad. Hemphill, Eudora, 17-6 3/4; 2. Keebaugh, Ottawa, 17-6 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Keebaugh, Ottawa, 38-1 1/2; 4. Ad. Hemphill, Eudora, 36-6 1/2. Shot put: 1. Leonard, Paola, 42-1 1/4; 2. Moeckel, Eudora, 39-3; 3. Rieke, Tonganoxie, 38-3 3/4; 5. Meade, Paola, 36-9 3/4. Discus: 1. Meade, Paola, 124-3; 3. Schooler, Tonganoxie, 113-2. Javelin: 1. Bebb, Labette County, 145-3; 3. Schoendaller, Baldwin, 134-5; 7. Ediger, Paola, 128-1.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Holcomb, 80, 2. Topeka Hayden, 61; 3. Wichita Collegiate, 53; 4. Lakin, 52; 5. Wichita Trinity Academy, 51; 6. Southeast of Saline, 43; 7. Goodland, 32; 8. Cheney, 31; 9. Hoisington, 29; 10. Silver Lake, 24.5; 11. Wellsville, 23; T13. Bishop Ward, 15; T28. Perry-Lecompton, 4; T36. Prairie View, 2.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Dunshee, Topeka Hayden, 10.60. 200: 1. Dunshee, Topeka Hayden, 21.99. 400: 1. Schrickel, Topeka Hayden, 48.73. 800: 1. Shively, Wichita Trinity, 1:54.60. 1,600: 1. Shively, Wichita Trinity, 4:15.79. 3,200: 1. Ferguson, Wichita Trinity, 9:12.34. 110 hurdles: 1. Cure, Goodland, 14.52; 8. Jefferson, Bishop Ward, 15.90. 300 hurdles: 1. Cure, Goodland, 38.90; 6. Dwyer, Wellsville, 41.43; 8. Jefferson, Bishop Ward, 42.69. 400 relay: 1. Wichita Collegiate, 42.36; 4. Bishop Ward, 43.58. 1,600 relay: 1. Topeka Hayden, 3:26.01; 7. Wellsville, 3:35.08. 3,200 relay: 1. Holcomb, 7:58.52; 4. Wellsville, 8:23.94. High jump: 1. Nurnberg, SE of Saline, 6-6. Pole vault: 1. Ball, Hoisington, 15-0; 2. Bell, Wellsville, 14-6. Long jump: 1. Schrickel, Topeka Hayden, 23-1; 2. Holmes, Bishop Ward, 22-7 1/4; 4. Winton, Wellsville, 21-11. Triple jump: 1. Nurnberg, SE of Saline, 46-1. Shot put: 1. Oldham, Lakin, 59-3 3/4. Discus: 1. Oldham, Lakin, 180-5; 7. Goodwin, Prairie View, 143-7. Javelin: 1. Tubbs, Colby, 186-4; 5. Kaniper, Perry-Lecompton, 176-10.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Smoky Valley, 51; 2. Heritage Christian Academy, 45; 3. Hesston, 44; 4. Nemaha Central, 43; 5. Norton Community, 38; 6. Beloit, 37.5; 7. Cheney, 35; 8. Hoisington, 31.5; 9. Burlington, 26; 10. Prairie View, 23; T19. Perry-Lecompton, 14; T19. Wellsville, 14.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Lehman, Hesston, 12.08. 200: 1. Lehman, Hesston, 25.51; 4. Van Gorp, Heritage Christian, 26.32. 400: 1. Lehman, Hesston, 56.83; 2. Van Gorp, Heritage Christian, 58.43. 800: 1. Clydesdale, Norton Community, 2:23.31; 4. Parr, Heritage Christian, 2:23.98; 7. Allen, Prairie View, 2:24.89. 1,600: 1. Allen, Prairie View, 5:02.37; 4. Parr, Heritage Christian, 5:28.12. 3,200: 1. Allen, Prairie View, 10:50.17. 100 hurdles: 1. Hoback, Burlington, 14.99; 2. Strain, Wellsville, 15.79; 8. Corcoran, Perry-Lecompton, 16.79. 300 hurdles: 1. Crabtree, West Franklin, 45.05; 4. Corcoran, Perry-Lecompton, 47.23. 400 relay: 1. Burlington, 49.34. 1,600 relay: 1. Silver Lake, 4:06.64. 3,200 relay: 1. Norton Community, 9:52.49. High jump: 1. Umbarger, Cherryvale, 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Peters, Smoky Valley, 12-8. Long jump: 1. Van Gorp, Heritage Christian, 18-7 3/4; 3. Viets, Wellsville, 17-8. Triple jump: 1. Peters, Smoky Valley, 37-7; 2. Van Gorp, Heritage Christian, 37-0 1/4. Shot put: 1. Seyfert, Beloit, 45-11 1/4; 8. Britz, Prairie View, 36-10 1/4. Discus: 1. Boss, Osage City, 139-4. Javelin: 1. Ruder, Norton Community, 152-8; 2. Damme, Perry-Lecompton, 148-6; 5. Wolf, Heritage Christian, 128-4.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Moundridge, 55; 2. Lyndon, 50; 3. Chase County, 49; 4. Meade, 42; T5. Kansas City Christian, 41; T5. Jefferson County North, 41; 7. Jayhawk Linn, 39; 8. Berean Academy, 37.5; 9. Central Heights, 37; 10. Plainville, 29; T22. Pleasant Ridge, 10; T39. Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 2.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Heckel, Lyndon, 10.78. 200: 1. Mills, Eureka, 22.78. 400: 1. Elmore, Moundridge, 50.27; 3. Kane, Jefferson County North, 50.40. 800: 1. Keith, Meade, 1:55.91; 4. Schumacher, KC Christian, 2:00.53. 1,600: 1. Schumacher, KC Christian, 4:24.63; 5. Mumford, KC Christian, 4:33.92. 3,200: 1. Schumacher, KC Christian, 9:14.64; 5. Mumford, KC Christian, 9:48.78. 110 hurdles: 1. Grote, Jayhawk Linn, 15.43. 300 hurdles: 1. Broyles, Jayhawk Linn, 40.61. 400 relay: 1. Chase County, 43.74; 4. Jefferson County North, 44.85. 1,600 relay: 1. Chase County, 3:26.15; 3. Jefferson County North, 3:30.81; 7. Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 3:35.13. 3,200 relay: 1. Central Heights, 8:00.20; 2. KC Christian, 8:22.95; 3. Jefferson County North, 8:25.92. High jump: 1. Kane, Jefferson County North, 6-6. Pole vault: 1. Younger, Ellis, 14-7. Long jump: 1. Heckel, Lyndon, 23-11 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Little, Sedgwick, 45-11 1/2. Shot put: 1. Jirak, Oakley, 52-11. Discus: 1. Bittel, Plainville, 164-8. Javelin: 1. Duncan, Pleasant Ridge, 182-9; 2. Toole, Jefferson County North, 179-11.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Inman, 56; 2. Ellis, 54; 3. Wabaunsee, 53; 4. Moundridge, 40; 5. Sterling, 39; 6. St. Mary’s Colgan, 38; 7. Thomas More Prep, 36; 8. Smith Center, 35; 9. Bennington, 34; 10. Garden Plain, 29; 22. Jefferson County North, 11.5; T23. Pleasant Ridge, 10; T25. Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 8; T34. Maranatha Christian Academy, 3; T37. Oskaloosa, 2.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Maupin, Oxford, 12.04; 8. Peltzer, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 12.90. 200: 1. Maupin, Oxford, 25.19; 5. Peltzer, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 26.67; 6. Wilcox, Maranatha Christian, 26.77. 400: 1. Kilgore, Sterling, 57.88; 6. Koechner, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 1:02.48. 800: 1. Wurtz, Wabaunsee, 2:16.16. 1,600: 1. Howland, Smith Center, 5:12.50. 3,200: 1. Howland, Smith Center, 10:58.26. 100 hurdles: 1. Gottschalk, Thomas More Prep, 15.28. 300 hurdles: 1. Brown, St. Mary’s Colgan, 45.57. 400 relay: 1. Bennington, 50.72. 1,600 relay: 1. Wabaunsee, 4:03.43. 3,200 relay: 1. Wabaunsee, 9:56.14. High jump: 1. Brown, St. Mary’s Colgan, 5-4; 3. Smith, Jefferson County North, 5-2. Pole vault: 1. Gallagher, Garden Plain, 9-6; T3. Johnson, Jefferson County North, 9-0; 7. Wright, Oskaloosa, 9-0. Long jump: 1. Unruh, Moundridge, 16-11. Triple jump: 1. Brown, St. Mary’s Colgan, 40-5 1/4; 3. Potter, Pleasant Ridge, 35-0. Shot put: 1. Wilson, Chase County, 40-3. Discus: 1. Slade, Mission Valley, 138-3. Javelin: 1. Bartlett, Bennington, 139-0; 5. Potter, Pleasant Ridge, 123-2.
CLASS 1A BOYS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Axtell, 90; T2. Kiowa County, 59; T2. Quinter, 59; 4. Frankfort, 40; 5. Bucklin, 36; 6. Northern Valley, 28.5; 7. Osborne, 24; 8. Hutchinson Central Christian, 22; T9. Rawlins County, 20; T9. .
Event winners
100: 1. Deterding, Kiowa County, 10.83. 200: 1. Deterding, Kiowa County, 22.66. 400: 1. Bogert, Quinter, 49.62. 800: 1. Buessing, Axtell, 2:01.40. 1,600: 1. Durst, Lebo, 4:27.34. 3,200: 1. Buessing, Axtell, 9:49.71. 110 hurdles: 1. Schmitz, Axtell, 15.19. 300 hurdles: 1. Bogert, Quinter, 39.96. 400 relay: 1. Frankfort, 43.61. 1,600 relay: 1. Kiowa County, 3:32.35. 3,200 relay: 1. Axtell, 8:23.43. High jump: 1. Melendez, Spearville, 6-5. Pole vault: 1. Wegerer, Cunningham, 15-0. Long jump: 1. Schmelzle, Axtell, 21-8. Triple jump: 1. Thalheim, Northern Valley, 45-6. Shot put: 1. Gaschler, Palco, 56-11 3/4. Discus: 1. Getz, Quinter, 162-11. Javelin: 1. Bowman, Bucklin, 192-7.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Top 10 team scores: 1. Washington County, 59; 2. Clifton-Clyde, 48; 3. South Gray, 42; 4. Ness City, 35; 5. Hanover, 34; 6. Osborne, 32; T7. Little River, 26; T7. Frankfort, 26; 9. Northern Heights, 25; 10. Wheatland, 24.
Event winners
100: 1. Wurtz, Clifton-Clyde, 12.37. 200: 1. Jueneman, Hanover, 25.86. 400: 1. Jueneman, Hanover, 58.61. 800: 1. Stapleton, South Gray, 2:17.81. 1,600: 1. McCrory, Northern Heights, 5:10.00. 3,200: 1. McCrory, Northern Heights, 10:59.37. 100 hurdles: 1. Goeckel, Washington County, 15.48. 300 hurdles: 1. Goeckel, Washington County, 46.31. 400 relay: 1. Ness City, 50.44. 1,600 relay: 1. South Central, 4:06.40. 3,200 relay: 1. Osborne, 10:08.60. High jump: 1. Barnett, Hutchinson Central Christian, 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Richard, Washington County, 10-6. Long jump: 1. Wurtz, Clifton-Clyde, 18-1. Triple jump: 1. Olander, Little River, 37-10 1/2. Shot put: 1. Micek, Rawlins County, 44-10 3/4. Discus: 1. Schroeder, Wheatland, 127-8. Javelin: 1. Hoover, Washington County, 132-9.