See the replay: Watch thrilling Indy 500 ending as Newgarden wins

Severe weather and delays couldn't dampen the ending of the Indy 500 on Sunday.

Josef Newgarden joined elite company by winning the 108th running of the race in a thrilling finish, overtaking and holding off Pato O'Ward with just two turns to go.

Newgarden becomes the first driver since Helio Castroneves in 2002 to win the Indianapolis 500 in consecutive years. He earns a $440,000 bonus from Borg Warner for the milestone victory.

Watch the thrilling ending to a wild race below:

Watch the Indy 500 ending replay

ONLY IN #INDYCAR.

ONLY AT THE #INDY500.



THIS IS — AND ALWAYS WILL BE — THE GREATEST SPECTACLE IN RACING! pic.twitter.com/NA0PxYhm5t — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 26, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch Indy 500 ending replay: See Josef Newgarden win again at IMS