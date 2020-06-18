SEE IT: Redskins RB Derrius Guice squats 565 pounds with ease

If there was an NFL award for the most impressive offseason workout videos, the Washington Redskins would definitely be a favorite to take home the hardware.

Jonathan Allen set the summer squat standards with this 500lb display, Ryan Kerrigan pushed a 5,500 Chevy Tahoe through an alley (then said it "wasn't that hard"), and now Guice with this.

Guice is seeking to play his first full year of football in a Redskins uniform after suffering two season-ending knee injuries in his first two seasons, which makes this video even more impressive.

Back in February, he said he was frustrated with being labeled 'soft'.

Doesn't look soft to me.

