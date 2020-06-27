SEE IT: Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown workout in the dark

Yes, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins has worked out with star wideout Antonio Brown a million times, but working in the dark? Now that's next level.

Friday night, Brown's fitness page (@84_7_fitness) posted clips of a night time route-running session with Haskins and a handful of other athletes.

The field was lit with car headlights circling the turf -- a typical practice at parks across the nation after dark.

Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown's chemistry has reached Running Routes In The Dark levels pic.twitter.com/PjzjnqSpMp — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 27, 2020

The workout videos surfaced at a time where players are "advised against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences," the NFLPA said in a statement last week.

Haskins has worked out with the cream of the crop this offseason and he hopes it rubs off on him.

"Even with AB, Diggs, Chad, a whole bunch of other NFL players, DeVante Parker, I work out with a lot of receivers, they like to run routes with me," Haskins said. "The biggest thing with those guys is just, trying to be around the best, learning from the best, find ways to get better."

While more clips may certainly come out of AB and Simba training together, don't count on that marking a sign of things to come. When Redskins head coach Ron Rivera was asked about possibly adding AB to the team a few weeks back, he didn't straight up deny interest, but he basically did.

"If you bring in a veteran right now, you're going to stunt the growth of somebody young," Rivera told the media. "We've got some young guys at wide receiver that have shown potential over the last season and now into the offseason. We haven't really had the chance to watch them."

At the end of the day, regardless of how things may or may not work out for AB in D.C., these two working out together is still fun to watch.

