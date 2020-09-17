SEE IT: Red Wolves design pays homage to Washington's former nickname originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Recently, a design of the widely popular fan-generated name suggestion "Washington Red Wolves" brought up an interesting idea. The logo combined the new name with the brand of the current "Washington Football Team" emblem, showing that the past, present and future could all meet.

Now, another creation has surfaced that combined the Red Wolves movement with the longtime name the team had used leading up to the 2020 season.

Created by Instagram user thedcwolfpack, the logo has the wolf in the middle, but the outside of the design is a copy of what the franchise had used on helmets and other designs for decades. Additionally, the tail hanging down is an easy replacement of the "feather" that used to belong there.

An added benefit of this potential design is the rather sweet alternate logo that goes with it. The paw print in the middle gives off a sleek and intimidating vibe and could easily be the feature art of a secondary helmet.

Many fans miss the old name and art in Washington for what it represented about the franchise's history. While the organization is heading in a new direction for the future, this mockup could pull together a well-supported new idea and a part of the past.