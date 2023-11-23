See the reaction Dak Prescott’s cadence draws from NFL fans

Thanksgiving means family and football, which means the Dallas Cowboys dominate a significant portion of homes during Turkey Day get-togethers.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott changed his cadence going into the 2023 season. Previously using a version that was a holdover from Jason Garrett’s offense that was carried on down through Kellen Moore, Prescott went from saying “white 80 set” to something a little more conventional: “here we go.”

With audio turned up and the Cowboys playing in their own set aside game, football fans may have heard it for the first time this season. Of course, the cadence drew some responses. Here are some of the best.

Dak's quarterback cadence is getting old and it's only halftime — zombert (@zombloid) November 23, 2023

I haven't watched much NFL lately but Dak definitely has the worst QB cadence, right? — G (@geibel33) November 23, 2023

Daks cadence is already one of the best — M (@MarioMontalvoJr) November 23, 2023

Why don't we hear any other quarterbacks cadence on every snap, but Dak. Okkkkk here we goooo every single time. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Tyler Hartigan (@TylerHartigan) November 23, 2023

Dak Prescott’s cadence needs muted. — KowalSkolski (@LucasKowalski21) November 23, 2023

I dislike the new Dak cadence, but it's worked twice. Sooo… 🤷‍♂️ — Jarred D. Riccadonna (@Ricco_3733) November 23, 2023

How are people just now discovering Dak’s cadence? He’s been doing this pretty much all year. The lack of ball knowing is troubling… — Regression to the Mean (@RTMFantasy) November 23, 2023

Dak been doin this cadence all year — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) November 23, 2023

Dak should be in the MVP conversation for his cadence alone — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) November 23, 2023

Y’all not ready for Dak Prescott’s “HERE WE GO” cadence 50 times today 💀 — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) November 23, 2023

There’s not many worse things in the entire galaxy than Dak Prescott’s “here we go” cadence. Mute the TV worthy — Brendan Budge (@brendan_budge) November 23, 2023

A lot of football accounts telling on themselves today by asking about Daks cadence. — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) November 23, 2023

I like the Dak cadence pic.twitter.com/TmnarrNtWc — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) November 23, 2023

Dak easily has the best cadence in the league — 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙃𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙏𝙏𝙐𝙉 (@kingknowsball) November 23, 2023

Dak Prescott has the worst snap cadence in the history of football. Impossibly annoying. — Joe Lo (@The_Real_Joe_Lo) November 23, 2023

Hearing dak prescott yell “here we go” during his cadence is one of the top 3 most annoying things about nfl football — War Damn Conecuh 🦅 (@WDEBurner) November 23, 2023

Boomer take but I can’t stand daks “here we go” cadence lmao — Drew (@mambarojo) November 23, 2023

I really hate dak .. he just pisses me off . Corny ass cadence — dabullsno (@dabullsno) November 23, 2023

Anyone else hate Dak Prescott’s cadence and how he screams “YEAH HERE WE GO” right before the snap lol — LeonardWashington🐺🐺 (@baxterburgundie) November 23, 2023

Lol Dak’s cadence is sumn else — #freethug (4-6) (@babyglockTINA) November 23, 2023

Dak’s signal cadence is kinda dope. — GREG SMITH (@glsmith04) November 23, 2023

Dak wouldn't be saying that "here we go" cadence on every play if he was playing a legit defense. As a D Lineman that shit would be so easy to jump. — FireRonRiveraBumA$$ (@WhatAreW3Doing) November 23, 2023

