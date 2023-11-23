Advertisement

See the reaction Dak Prescott’s cadence draws from NFL fans

Mark Lane
·3 min read

Thanksgiving means family and football, which means the Dallas Cowboys dominate a significant portion of homes during Turkey Day get-togethers.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott changed his cadence going into the 2023 season. Previously using a version that was a holdover from Jason Garrett’s offense that was carried on down through Kellen Moore, Prescott went from saying “white 80 set” to something a little more conventional: “here we go.”

With audio turned up and the Cowboys playing in their own set aside game, football fans may have heard it for the first time this season. Of course, the cadence drew some responses. Here are some of the best.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire