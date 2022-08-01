See reaction to Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension. ‘What an abomination’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games on Monday, Aug. 1, for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and the reaction on social media went down the high and low roads.

The suspension was handed down by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, which pushed for a longer suspension, has three days to appeal.

The embattled quarterback has been engulfed in much-publicized legal battles with 24 massage therapists who filed civil suits against him, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Watson has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying, “I’ve never assaulted, I never disrespected and I never harassed any woman in my life” at a March 25 news conference.

Recent reports indicate that Watson used “at least” 66 female massage therapists in 17 months while with the Houston Texans, ending in the spring of 2021, according go the New York Times.

His suspension was the same that the Cowboys Zeke Elliott received in 2017 in relation to an accusation of domestic violence. Like Watson, Elliott was never criminally charged.

Watson was traded to the Browns by the Texans in March and signed a $230 million contract, and there has been much speculation on what punishment the NFL would hand down.

Social media was quick to respond to the suspension, which came with no fine.

Deshaun Watson was suspended six games; he was not fined, per source. pic.twitter.com/8lWWvVXjBY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

If you want precedent here, Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension mirrors past penalties for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Watson’s case—like Elliott’s and Roethlisberger’s—lacked criminal charges. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 1, 2022

Remember back in the day Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling from the league?



Deshaun Watson should be banned from the NFL, six games is ridiculous — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) August 1, 2022

The league should be ashamed of themself.



Big Ben - 1 civil lawsuit filed against him.



Watson - 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.



Deshaun Watson just got the exact same suspension Ben Roethlisberger did.



6 games. What an abomination. — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) August 1, 2022

Same punishment as Zeke.



Embarrassing. https://t.co/GVyCfnTmzr — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) August 1, 2022

Calvin Ridley betting gets a year and DeShaun Watson assaulting 20+ women gets 6 games? Interesting https://t.co/ukUxBnk0ij — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 1, 2022

Legal definition of violence:



"involving an unlawful exercise or exhibition of force"



On what planet do Deshaun Watson's actions not qualify?



What a disgusting response. https://t.co/lz6UBL1oSf — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) August 1, 2022

NFL suspensions:

Calvin Ridley: 17 games, betting

Vontaze Burfict: 12 games, targeting

DeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PED

Martavis Bryant: Indefinitely, Weed

Josh Gordon: 25+ games, Weed

Darren Waller: 16 games, substance abuse



DeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) August 1, 2022

Calvin Ridley seeing the Deshaun Watson suspension pic.twitter.com/CWQvo99X9T — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 1, 2022

Deshaun Watson had 22 more accusations against him than Ben Roethlisberger had, and got the same initial suspension. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 1, 2022

How could Judge Robinson believe that this clause was necessary, but only give Deshaun Watson a six game suspension? https://t.co/bRoZh2lGfm — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) August 1, 2022

Lots of talk about privilege on social media, athlete privilege is the apex. How many people could be publicly accused of sexual assault by 30 women & not just keep their current job, but become the highest paid in the history of their job? That’s what Deshaun Watson did. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 1, 2022

So Deshaun Watson, whose situation is unprecedented in the history of sports at and level, is suspended for the same number of games as former teammate DeAndre Hopkins, who violated the substance abuse policy. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 1, 2022

even a lackadaisical punishment like 6 games means that the league is co-signing (to whatever wimpy degree) that there was some truth behind what these women said. what 6 games says is: even 1 of these stories being true isn’t enough to remove him until legitimate rehabilitation https://t.co/7BfcWuWvc1 — haley o'shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) August 1, 2022

Fans of the Browns were also quick to react to the news, with some praising the decision.

@deshaunwatson we good…it’s just 6 out of of a cpl years….just keep grinding…. — The Last Dragon (@FLIParachi) August 1, 2022

FREE AT LAST. Deshaun Watson is easily My biggest role model. I’ve been praying to god and to trump that the end result of this would be no more then a 6 game suspension. There is no proof!!!! Winners win. And that’s what we did today. Congrats deshaun. Shoulda happened sooner. pic.twitter.com/TAFAxgSJzb — ᑕOᗪY (@IcyTuaSzn) August 1, 2022

DeShaun Watson haters right now pic.twitter.com/roN9sfRusk — Voltron (@Cavs_House) August 1, 2022

NFL training camps opened the week of July 25 with Cleveland lugging around the quarterback question mark, even though the league and the NFL Players’ Association “requested a decision by the start” of camp, Yahoo Sports reported.

Watson reported to Browns’ training camp on Friday, July 22. If the six-game suspension stands, he will be able to return to practice during week four of the NFL season. And he’ll still make $45 million this season.

