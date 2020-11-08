SEE IT: Ravens safety Chuck Clark scoops and scores in 1st quarter vs. Colts

SEE IT: Chuck Clark scoops and scores in 1st quarter vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With under two minutes to play in the first quarter in Baltimore's bout with Indianapolis on Sunday, the Ravens trailed by seven and were allowing the Colts to drive on them. Then, Marcus Peters punched the ball out of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's clutches.

Safety Chuck Clark scooped the loose ball and brought it back for six points to open the scoring for Baltimore and tie the game.

Phillip Rivers is a month away from his 39th birthday, and his poor attempt at tackling Clark to prevent a Ravens defensive touchdown certainly showed his age.

Baltimore's defense continues to step up big in key moments this season. From Patrick Queen dominating his former teammate Joe Burrow to Calais Campbell terrorizing Carson Wentz and the Eagles and earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in the process, Lamar Jackson's offense is getting a lot of help from the D.

According to CBS, Baltimore's 12 defensive touchdowns since 2018 rank first in the NFL.