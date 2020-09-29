SEE IT: Ravens rookie WR Devin Duvernay returns kickoff for 93-yard touchdown

SEE IT: Devin Duvernay returns kickoff for 93-yard touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the Ravens selected wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the 2020 NFL Draft, the team liked what he could offer as a pass catcher, but also saw promise in his special team skills.

On Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, Duvernay proved them right.

The rookie took a second quarter kickoff 93 yards to the house for Baltimore's first touchdown of the game, making it a 13-10 contest.

With everything Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can do on offense, a kick return becoming Baltimore's first big score of the highly-anticipated contest is a little shocking. But with head coach John Harbaugh having a background in special teams, the Ravens are always a threat to succeed in the third area of the game.

Falling behind early 13-3, Duvernay was able to give the team a much-needed spark. Even with no fans in the stadium, one can bet Baltimore was rocking after this play.