SEE IT: Ravens' Patrick Queen strip sacks former LSU teammate Joe Burrow

Ravens' Patrick Queen strip sacks former LSU teammate Joe Burrow originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen took the intensity from those LSU practices to the Bengals game on Sunday, forcing and recovering a fumble after sacking his former teammate, Joe Burrow.

Queen said during the week the two routinely got in each other's faces during college practices but maintained that they were good friends off the field. With two highly competitive and talented former Tigers, it was Queen who got the better of Burrow here.

On third-and-seven halfway through the second quarter, Burrow was surveying the field while rolling out to his left with his back turned to Queen, who knew how to take full advantage after taking the long route to speed past his blocker.

Queen constantly leaves everything on the field and isn't letting any prior relationships affect his mentality on game days. Still, the powerful pass rusher had such positive things to say in the lead up to the game.

“He came up, his story was very touching, because mine kind of relates to his,” Queen said. “So, I respect everything about him; his game, his attitude, his work ethic – everything he does for the game and does for his family, as well.”

On the field, however, Queen is letting his play do the talking. Luckily for Ravens fans, that talking is very much at Burrow's expense.