SEE IT: This Ravens hype video will have you pumped for Week 2

There's a widespread notion in sports that great teams get things done on the practice field. Game days become easier than practices if teams constantly go up against the best of the best during those intense training sessions.

That's exactly what the Ravens are selling, only in a Week 2 hype video that'll make the hairs on the back of your neck rise.

What a catchphrase too: "Iron sharpens iron and our iron doesn't rust."

The narrator of the video describes how competitive the Ravens are among one another, thus he concludes, "those games are as tough as anything we'll face on Sundays. ... We're our toughest competition, our best mentors, and our loudest cheerleaders."

With Pro Bowl-level talent coupled with impressive depth, the Ravens only have themselves to blame if they slip up against weaker opponents. While it's still early in the season, the expectations surrounding this explosive offense and stifling defense are through the roof. The only team that'll beat Baltimore this year is Baltimore, and the team appears more than confident it won't let that happen.

The Ravens, along with their fan base, are hoping this time around their iron won't rust come playoff time.

Baltimore visits the Houston Texans on Sunday looking to move to 2-0 on the season.