SEE IT: Rangers' Matt Rempe gets into fight in NHL debut

After the Rangers took an early 1-0 lead over the Islanders in the Stadium Series matchup, 21-year-old forward Matt Rempe took the ice for his first shift in his NHL debut.

Before the puck even dropped, Rempe got into his first NHL fight with the Isles' Matt Martin in front of roughly 70,000 fans at MetLife Stadium.

It was quite the start for the 6-foot-8 rookie, who became the first player in NHL history to make his debut in an outdoor game. He also became the sixth player to record a fighting major in their NHL debut, per the ESPN on ABC broadcast.

And if we're taking the internet's opinion as judges of the fight, many on X (formerly known as Twitter) believe Rempe won the round against Martin.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to Rangers fans, as the physical player has totaled 96 penalty minutes with seven fights this season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack.