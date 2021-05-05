SEE IT: Rangers and Capitals brawl in first matchup since Tom Wilson's antics

Tom Wilson gestures toward Rangers bench after penalty

It didn’t take long for the Rangers to go back at the Washington Capitals in retaliation of Tom Wilson’s actions on Monday.

As soon as the puck dropped between the two teams on Wednesday night, the Rangers and Caps had a line brawl, with all skaters fighting at once.

Then, Brendan Smith went right after Wilson the first time he took the ice, as the two dropped the gloves.

It didn’t stop there, either, as Michael Raffl and Anthony Bitetto then dropped the gloves just over four minutes into the game, as did Ryan Strome and Lars Eller.

Within the first four minutes and 14 seconds of game time, the Rangers and Capitals racked up a combined 72 penalty minutes.

Here's a look at the action between the Rangers and Capitals...