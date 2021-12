See photos from Notre Dame’s practice prior to PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

In this article:

The Irish are in Glendale, Arizona and are putting the finishing touches on their game preparation for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman will have his first opportunity to impress the Irish fans, but first take a look at the photos from practice.

Freeman

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman runs with players during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

Warming up

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame football players warm up during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Kurt Hinish

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame lineman Kurt Hinish runs a drill during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame football players go through drills during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame running backs Chris Tyree (front) and Logan Diggs run a drill during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman really getting involved

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman (left) greets Logan Diggs (center) and Josh Bryan (right) during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Quarterback Jack Coan

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan throws a pass during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Michael Mayer

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs a drill during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman again

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman (center) greets Josh Bryan (right) during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Logan Diggs

Dec 28, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (left) runs a drill during practice for the Fiesta Bowl, December 28, 2021, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

1

1