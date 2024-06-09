See photos from Kenosha Bradford vs. Milton in WIAA softball Division 1 state championship game
Kenosha Bradford powers past Milton, 9-3, to win WIAA Division 1 softball state championship.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Jon Rahm withdrew from the LIV Golf Houston event during Saturday's second round. He has been dealing with a cut between two toes that developed into an infection.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
35,038 fans turned up to Wrigley Field to make NWSL history.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Griner missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.
Djokovic will not win the 2024 French Open.