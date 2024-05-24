See photos from the game; Center Grove vs. Mooresville in Sectional final
The Center Grove Trojans defeated the Moorseville Pioneers for the IHSAA Class 4A sectional 13 championship, Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Greenwood.
The Center Grove Trojans defeated the Moorseville Pioneers for the IHSAA Class 4A sectional 13 championship, Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Greenwood.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
Charles Barkley wants to keep the crew together.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Newport Beach police said in January Giddey wouldn't face criminal charges.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your mailbag questions in the first May edition of The Cheap Seats.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.