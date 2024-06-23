See photos from the eighth day of U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials
See photos from the eighth day of competition for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
In a bold, grandiose ploy to expand the reach of swimming, the 70,000-seat home of the Indianapolis Colts has been transformed from a football field into the world’s biggest aquatic arena.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Other countries provide a safety net for their track & field selection process to the Olympics. The U.S. does not, setting up a cutthroat but fair test to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Like every NBA offseason, plenty of narratives could impact the fantasy basketball landscape.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.