See photos from Chase Elliott’s win at Texas Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott won the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, his first victory.

See photos from throughout the day at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott (9) hoists the trophy after winning the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024. Kyle Larson won stage 1. (Special to the Star-Telegram/Bob Booth)

Drivers take the green flag for the start of the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

Christopher Bell (20) smacks the wall coming out of our four behind Michael McDowell (34) during the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

Kyle Busch (8) gets a new set of tires in Stage 1 during the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

Race fans filled the stands down the front straight during the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

The pit crew of Alex Bowman (48) works on his damaged front end during the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

The final re-start of the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

Texas Motor Speedway is reflected off a tire changers face mask during the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

The pit crew of Christopher Bell (20) works on his Toyota after he smacked the wall coming out of turn four during the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

Austin Hill (33) and Ryan Blaney (12) lead the pack past the green flag at the start of Stage 2 of the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.

Hendrick Motorsports and Hooters pit members celebrate Chase Elliott (9) winning the Auto Trader Echo Park 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14, 2024.