See how Penn State football's Drew Allar dissects Delaware early

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Drew Allar looked as if he was working through an easy-flowing, spring workout.

The Penn State football quarterback's passes came out smooth and quick but without any urgency. He simply found one receiver after another along varying short and intermediate routes, as if rolling through some routine practice drill Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium.

Of course, this was the first half against a game but undermanned FCS Delaware squad.

The fans cheered politely. It was efficient and effective but relatively uneventful duty, the Nittany Lion running backs and tight ends and receivers routinely finding the ball hitting them on the run in prime position.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar warms up before his first college football start against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

Allar followed up his impressive starting debut with an equally promising performance against the Blue Hens — this one with a more dissecting, tactical feel to it.

Allar hardly missed anything in helping the Lions build a 35-7 halftime lead. He actually only misfired once early and went 18-of-22 passing for 175 yards without an interception. He threw his only touchdown 22 seconds before the break.

He completed his first 13-of-14 passes, finding eight different receivers in all.

Gorgeous! Drew Allar currently 13 of 14 and playing like a 3 year starter. Note to Delaware…maybe stop spearing??#WeAre #QBX🎯💪🌪 pic.twitter.com/X7dW3VZux7 — Brad Maendler (@BradMaendler) September 9, 2023

His leading receiver early was KeAndre Lambert-Smith with four catches for 56 yards.

This all followed up his Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week effort against West Virginia: 21-of-29 for 325 yards and three scores.

Allar may be due only a series or two in the second half against Delaware. Expect backups Beau Pribula and Jaxon Smolik to run most of the third and fourth quarters with the game already put away.

