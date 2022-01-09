SEE IT: Patriots showing support for Jets in Week 18 matchup vs. Bills

Jets Zach Wilson runs for first down black jersey jaguars

It feels very weird, but there's a reason why the Patriots are rooting for the Jets on social media right now.

"Can't believe we're about to say this but... Let's go @nyjets?!," the Patriots' Twitter account posted on Sunday before the rest of the Week 18 matchups begin.

The Jets answered with the perfect GIF...

The reason New England is huge Jets fans today is because a win by them, along with a New York win over the Buffalo Bills, would give them the AFC East title.

Of course, the Bills also know this and will be working hard against Gang Green to secure the division for themselves.

But Week 18 is all about the spoiler, which the Jets could revel in as they face a daunting task against the Bills on the road.