When will we see parades for league winners in women’s football?

Women’s football has come a long way since its early days as a marginalized sport, especially within the last decade. However, there is still plenty of room for improvement and growth.

After yet another successful season, women’s football delivered many historic moments to celebrate. There was a new record attendance at the Emirates, Chelsea won its fifth consecutive league title, and cumulative crowds across the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship surpassed one million.

These accomplishments and milestones would not have been possible without the supporters. Whether they were at the game in person, at home watching on TV or simply sharing posts on social media, they all contributed to these recent triumphs. With all these achievements, it’s disappointing when teams go without the recognition they deserve.

Over the coming campaigns, I would love to see end-of-season parades for women’s football league winners. As someone who grew up watching women’s football, I dreamed about going to one of my team’s parades when we won the league. It would allow the players and the team to get the recognition they deserve for winning the league and act as a well-deserved event for the loyal supporters.

As Millie Bright said in an end-of-season interview after a tricky season: “I don’t think they know how much they mean to us… the fans are what kept us going.”

Holding a parade event would create an atmosphere where people who share the same passion can unite as one community. I believe this would positively impact the players, the club and the supporters.

The players would be able to truly feel the fans’ love and support, allowing them to thank those who have been backing them throughout the season and beyond. The supporters would feel a familial spirit — creating and strengthening bonds with the community around them.

Liverpool were able to enjoy a parade back in 2022 after winning the Championship and earning promotion. But the team shared the occasion with the men’s side, who celebrated their double trophy season.

Chelsea’s recent triumph saw them achieve the major accomplishment of winning five league titles in a row. Despite this, no event has taken place to mark the historic achievement. Yet, there was a lot of focus on Manchester City men’s celebrations and parade after winning the Premier League once again.

