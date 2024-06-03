Advertisement
See You At The Olympic Trials — Simone Biles Just Made History, Again, With Her 9th National Championship

Simone "History-making" Biles is back with another gymnastics feat!

Simone Biles smiles and holds a bouquet of flowers while dressed in a sparkling gymnastics leotard
Aric Becker / Getty Images

On Sunday night, Simone won her record-breaking ninth all-around national title at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles performs a floor routine at a gymnastics event, wearing a sparkling leotard, with a cheering crowd in the background
Elsa / Getty Images

Simone is now the first gymnast — man or woman — to win nine all-around championships. She won her first title back in 2013 and continued her reign in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Simone Biles wins Gold, Skye Blakely wins silver, and Kayla Dicello wins bronze All Around medals during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas
Aric Becker / Getty Images

She finished with a score of 119.750 during the two-day competition — the highest score recorded for all four events (vault, bars, beam, and floor). The last time she swept at the U.S. Championships, winning gold medals in all of her events, was in 2018.

Simone Biles performing a gymnastics routine on the floor exercise during a competition, with a crowd and media in the background
Aric Becker / Getty Images

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing at this time in the year," Simon told NBC after her win. "Just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice."

Simone Biles celebrates while wearing a leotard and her medal around her neck at a gymnastics event
Elsa / Getty Images

This amazing accomplishment means Simone automatically qualifies for a spot at the Olympic trials. The only thing left to do now is wait to see who will join her on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles waves while holding a plaque at a gymnastics event, wearing an athletic tracksuit
Elsa / Getty Images

Her support system, including her husband Jonathan Owens, her sister Adria Biles, and their mother Nellie Biles, were all there in the crowd to cheer her on.

Two people reacting emotionally at an event; one woman is covering her face with hands displaying long nails, and a man is holding a note, appearing excited. Names not known
NBC Sports

Twitter: @jjowens_3We love to see it!— Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) June 1, 2024
My wife is the SHIT 🔥🔥

For more of Simone, also known as the most decorated gymnast in history, check out some highlights from her winning national championship performance: