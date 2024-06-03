See You At The Olympic Trials — Simone Biles Just Made History, Again, With Her 9th National Championship

Simone "History-making" Biles is back with another gymnastics feat!

Aric Becker / Getty Images

On Sunday night, Simone won her record-breaking ninth all-around national title at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Elsa / Getty Images

Simone is now the first gymnast — man or woman — to win nine all-around championships. She won her first title back in 2013 and continued her reign in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Aric Becker / Getty Images

She finished with a score of 119.750 during the two-day competition — the highest score recorded for all four events (vault, bars, beam, and floor). The last time she swept at the U.S. Championships, winning gold medals in all of her events, was in 2018.

Aric Becker / Getty Images

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing at this time in the year," Simon told NBC after her win. "Just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice."

Elsa / Getty Images

This amazing accomplishment means Simone automatically qualifies for a spot at the Olympic trials. The only thing left to do now is wait to see who will join her on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Elsa / Getty Images

Her support system, including her husband Jonathan Owens, her sister Adria Biles, and their mother Nellie Biles, were all there in the crowd to cheer her on.

NBC Sports

Twitter: @jjowens_3We love to see it!— Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) June 1, 2024

My wife is the SHIT 🔥🔥

For more of Simone, also known as the most decorated gymnast in history, check out some highlights from her winning national championship performance: