See the Olympic Betting Odds for Women's Basketball Team USA

The women’s basketball tournament at the Olympics has turned into a battle for silver over the last 25 years — gold is already a given.

The U.S. women’s basketball team has dominated on the Olympic stage throughout its history, winning gold in eight of the 10 tournaments, including the last six. Heading into the event at the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA is once again expected to take home the top prize, despite losing two of their three exhibition games last week. Still, there are some formidable opponents that stand in the way.

Here are the betting odds, marquee teams and other key info to know when women’s basketball tips off in Tokyo:

Who is the favorite to win the Olympic women’s basketball tournament in 2021?

The U.S. is overwhelming favorites to win both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Tokyo. On the women’s side, Team USA has -1110 odds to win its seventh straight gold, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Australia, led by captain Jenna O’Hea, has the next-best odds at +1000. Spain, which claimed silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is also a medal contender to watch out for, as are Canada, France and Serbia. Belgium and host nation Japan are possible long shots.

Here are PointsBet’s full odds to win gold at the Olympics:

United States, -1100

Australia, +1000

France, +2200

Spain, +2200

Canada, +2500

Serbia, +3000

Belgium +4000

China, +6000

Japan, +8000

Nigeria, +8000

Puerto Rico, +20000

South Korea, +25000

Who is on the USA women’s basketball roster at the Tokyo Olympics?

Team USA is loaded with basketball legends, gold medal winners and players making their Olympic debuts.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi have combined to win eight gold medals since making their first appearances in the 2004 Athens Olympics. The former UConn teammates are just two of the six members of the team who already own an Olympic gold medal: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles will be chasing her fourth Olympic gold, Washington Mystics center Tina Charles will be seeking her third gold, and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will each be each seeking their second.

In addition, there are six players taking the Olympic court for the first time: Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson.

University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley will lead the Team USA coaching staff in Tokyo. Her three assistants are former Seattle Storm head coach Dan Hughes, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti.

What is Team USA’s Olympic women’s basketball schedule?

Team USA was placed in Group B for the preliminary round alongside Nigeria, Japan and France. It will play each Group B team once in the preliminary round, beginning with a game against Nigeria on Tuesday, July 27, and the top two teams in the group standings will automatically make the quarterfinals.

Here is the Team USA’s preliminary round schedule:

Nigeria vs. United States: Tuesday, July 27, 12:40 a.m. ET (Stream)

United States vs. Japan: Friday, July 30, 12:40 a.m. ET (Stream)

France vs. United States: Monday, Aug. 2, 12:40 a.m. ET (Stream)

Following the group stage, the quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Wednesday, Aug. 4. Both semifinals games will then be played on Friday, Aug. 6.

The bronze medal game is set for 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, before the gold medal game tips off later that night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Editor’s note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.