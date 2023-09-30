See Ole Miss football's Daijahn Anthony level LSU's Jayden Daniels, force fumble

OXFORD — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels bounced the ball outside and slithered past two Ole Miss football defenders in the first quarter of Saturday's contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the chains and a third-down conversion within his sights.

He did not escape a third Rebel.

Ole Miss defensive back Daijahn Anthony flew in with a ferocious hit, dislodging the ball for his teammate, Trey Washington, to recover.

Three plays later, the Rebels were in the LSU end zone, finishing the drive with an explosive run by Ulysses Bentley IV to take a 14-0 lead.

Anthony, who transferred this offseason from Liberty, started his collegiate career at the Division II level. He has made several big plays for the Rebels so far this season, having been inserted right into the starting lineup by new defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

