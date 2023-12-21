See Ole Miss football WR recruit Deion Smith arrive to signing ceremony in a Lamborghini

OXFORD — As the top wideout at the junior college level, Ole Miss football signee Deion Smith has always had wheels.

Arriving to his signing event in Jackson on Wednesday, Smith showcased wheels of a more literal variety.

Footage shot by WJTV reporter Cameron Smith showed the new Ole Miss wideout pulling up to his signing day event in a Lamborghini.

Number one JUCO wide receiver in the nation and a Jackson native @deion1_ showing up in a @Lamborghini before signing to play for @OleMissFB and @Lane_Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/uLgovUBWZh — Cameron Smith (@CameronSmith_tv) December 21, 2023

Smith began his collegiate career at LSU, where he showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman in 2021, catching 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Academic issues reportedly stood in the way of Smith's transfer intentions the following offseason, forcing him to go the junior college route at Holmes Community College. In eight games there this season, he posted 1,063 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Smith, the top junior college prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, was one of 21 recruits to sign their National Letters of Intent to play for Ole Miss on Wednesday.

WADE: Ole Miss football WR Dayton Wade outlines NFL draft intentions

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football recruit Deion Smith drives Lamborghini on signing day