See Ole Miss football TE Caden Prieskorn made ridiculous catch vs Penn State in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Ole Miss football tight end Caden Prieskorn said he finally started to feel healthy when the Rebels benefitted from an open week beginning Oct. 7.

Since then, the Memphis transfer has begun to show flashes of the talent that led him to Oxford last offseason before an injury forced him to the sideline for the first three games of the year, and limited his impact thereafter.

Prieskorn has been an important weapon for the Rebels early in their Peach Bowl matchup against Penn State. And he added some style points to that production in the second quarter, reeling in a 21-yard pass from Jaxson Dart with one hand while expertly tapping his toes to stay in bounds.

Prieskorn finished the first half with six receptions for 96 yards and both Ole Miss touchdowns. He had only two touchdowns on the season before Saturday.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger.

