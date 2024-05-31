See Ohio State football’s new locker room setup

A big part of recruiting has to do with the Woody Hayes Athletic Center because Ohio State football players spend the majority of their time there.

Having facilities where players enjoy hanging out is very important and we got a glimpse of what the WHAC new locker room looks like. In a post on the social platform X, shared by defensive tackle Tywone Malone Jr.’s mother Debra, each Buckeye will be able to lounge in their new space.

With the expected various other renovations on the way, this is just the beginning of an Ohio State makeover. Check out the photo below that was shared on social media.

Would you like to hang out in the Buckeyes new locker room?

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire