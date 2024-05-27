SEE IT: NYC back pages react to Rangers' thrilling overtime win over Panthers in Game 3

SEE IT: NYC back pages react to Rangers' thrilling overtime win over Panthers in Game 3

The Rangers pulled out a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on the road in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday afternoon.

Igor Shesterkin was terrific yet again between the pipes for New York, helping them survive a third period surge to advance to the overtime session.

It was there that Alex Wennberg deflected home the game-winner midway through OT off a perfect shot from Ryan Lindgren to secure the victory and a 2-1 series advantage.

Here's how the back pages in NYC reacted...