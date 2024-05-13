See Notre Dame Lacrosse’s Crazy Behind-the-Back Goal in NCAA Tournament

The men’s lacrosse NCAA tournament is underway and just like during March Madness anything can happen.

No. 1 Notre Dame found themselves in an unexpected hole Sunday afternoon as the top-seeded Fighting Irish and runaway championship favorite trailed Albany at home at halftime.

The good news for Notre Dame is that the Fighting Irish came alive out of halftime. They scored the first four goals of the second half and got things under control.

They were however looking to essentially put the game away in the fourth quarter. Leading 11-7 with roughly 10 minutes to play, Jake Taylor put the game on ice with one of the wilder goals you’re going to see.

Check out the highlight below:

Time will tell if Taylor makes Sportscenter’s Top 10 but No. 1 Notre Dame is certainly moving on to the quarterfinals to take on No. 8 Georgetown.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire