See it: Notre Dame lacrosse arrives at the Final Four

The continued success for the Notre Dame lacrosse team is set to continue this Saturday as they face off against Denver for a spot in the National Title game.

The business trip for the Irish is about to get started, as they have already landed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to prepare to win a championship. Led by the Kavanagh brothers, Chris and Pat, along with goalie Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame is currently on a 12-game win streak.

They will look to defend their title, as the Irish defeated Duke last year to host the trophy. You can see Notre Dame as they arrive in Philly here.

Watch: Notre Dame lax star Pat Kavanagh joins the Pat McAfee Show

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If Notre Dame once again prevails, they would face either Maryland or Virginia in the title game held on Sunday.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire