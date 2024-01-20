See Notre Dame commits and targets during massive junior weekend

Like many schools, Notre Dame has started to host junior days for the 2025 recruiting class.

Multiple Irish commits and targets will be in South Bend this weekend and the festivities have already begun. In a picture shared by 247Sports Tom Loy, you can see commits safety Ethan Long, cornerback Cree Thomas, defensive tackle Davion Dixon, running back Justin Thurman and quarterback Deuce Knight all trying to woo uncommitted defensive back Dallas Golden.

The Floridian they are trying to help lure to the Notre Dame class is one of the best in the country, ranking as the No. 10 safety and 101st overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Golden doesn’t have the typical frame that the Irish have recruited for the position, at 6-feet and 175-pounds, but his game speaks for itself and Notre Dame would welcome him joining the class.

