See the nominations for the Finocchiaro Award as top Savannah high school football player

Nominations for the 43rd Michael Finocchiaro Award, given to the best football player in Savannah, were released this week by the award's coordinator, Karl DeMasi.

The winner is chosen by local media and head football coaches from public and private high schools in Chatham County.

Inspired by the NCAA's Heisman Trophy, the award was created by Finocchiaro, a Benedictine alumnus and devoted fan of high school athletics, who died in 2001.

New Hampstead quarterback Pauly Seeley won the honor last year.

Here are this year's nominees which were provided by coaches.

New Hampstead, Benedictine advance New Hampstead football breaks through for first playoff win under coach Kyle Hockman

SCPS wins in 4 OTs, Jenkins upsets No. 1 Football playoff highlights: O-lineman saves day in 4-OT thriller, plus a No. 1 goes down

Bryan County gets milestone playoff win Bryan County football notches another program milestone in first round of state playoffs

Benedictine

Luke Kromenhoek, senior, QB

104 of 174 passing (60%), 1644 yards, 18 touchdowns, two interceptions; 73 carries for 410 yards (5.6 YPC), five touchdowns.

Bryce Baker, senior, LB

33 carries, 372 yards, 11.3 ypc, nine touchdowns; 42 tackles, 33 solo, two sacks, five hurries, one interception, two caused fumbles.

Wilkes Albert, senior, LB

85 tackles, 55 solo, three tackles for loss, two sacks, five hurries, one interception for a touchdown, one fumble recovery for touchdown.

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek jumps to pass over the Ware County defense during the Friday, September 8, 2023 game at Memorial Stadium.

Bethesda Academy

Triston Randall, senior, QB/LB

78 of 132 passing (59 %), 1,644 yards, 13 touchdowns, 2 interceptions; 53 rushes, 301 yards, 11 touchdowns; 62 tackles.

Noah Jenkins, senior, RB

160 carries for1,596 yards (9.97 YPC), 23 touchdowns; 3 catches, 86 yards, 1 TD; 1,707 all-purpose yards.

Calvary Day

Jake Merklinger, senior, QB

110 of 152 passing for 2,144, 28 touchdowns, two interceptions; 36 rushes for 303 yards, seven touchdowns.

Thomas Blackshear, junior, WR

27 catches, 555 yards, five touchdowns; two interceptions.

Caden Arnold, senior, WR

38 catches 725 yards and 10 touchdowns; 107 kickoff return yards and one touchdown and 108 punt return yards.

Calvary quarterback Jake Merklinger fights for yardage as Savannah Country Day's Hayes Beaver attempts to bring him down on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Savannah Country Day.

Islands

Jay’den Sutton, junior, athlete

24 receptions, 383 yards two touchdowns.

Isaac Harris, junior, LB

47 tackles, 17 solo, one sack, two caused fumbles.

Carson Kurdys, junior, athlete

19 receptions, 189 yards, three touchdowns; 31 tackles, 20 solo.

Jenkins

Lorenzo Cowan, senior, defensive end

50 tackles, 35 solo, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one caused fumble.

Jeremiah James, senior, athlete

14 of 32 passing for 181 yards; 50 rushes for 235 yards and five touchdowns; 535 all-purpose yards.

Camron Thompson, sophomore, OL

Memorial Day School

Tyler Kindle, senior, QB

132of 232 passing for 1,906 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Assir Best, junior RB/SS

799 yards rushing and nine touchdowns; 15 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns; 1,247 all-purpose yards.

Julien Zamora, senior WR/DB

34 receptions, 685 yards and five touchdowns; 33 tackles, seven interceptions.

Alex Blackmon, senior, OLB

55 tackles, 37 solo.

Tyler Snipes, senior, DT/OL

59 tackles seven sacks, one caused fumble.

Craig Harris, senior WR/OLB

26 carries for 86 yards, one touchdown; 12 receptions for 185 yards, one touchdown; 44 tackles, 33 solo, one sack, one fumble recovery.

New Hampstead

RaShawn Truell, junior, QB

181 of 313 passing (58 %) for 2,949 yards and 35 touchdowns, 4 interceptions in 10 games played.

New Hampstead quarterback Rashawn Truell looks to the pass the ball down field against the Burke County defense during Thursday night's game at Pooler Stadium.

Jaylen Hampton, senior, WR

69 receptions for 1,087 yards and 19 total touchdowns in nine games.

Savannah Christian

Elijah Griffin, junior, DL

78 tackles, 26 TFLS and 15.5 sacks.

David Bucey, senior, WR/LB

38 catches for 557 yards and six scores; 76 tackles, 1 interception.

Zo Smalls, junior, RB

1,294 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Kenry Wall, junior, athlete

1,468 all-purpose yards with 691 rushing and 462 receiving; three punt returns for TDS; 18 total touchdowns.

Logan Brooking, junior, TE/DL

55 tackles, 10.5 TFLS, 6 sacks; 27 catches for 471 yards and two scores.

Jaden Miles, junior, LB

100 total tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception.

Jamari McIvory, senior, DB/ATH

24 tackles, 5 interceptions; 619 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns.

Savannah Country Day

Keith James, senior, athlete

20 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns; 45 catches for 687 yards and seven touchdowns; 1,125 all-purpose yards.

Barton Mixon, junior, QB

120 of 198 passing (61%) for 1,686 yards and 23 touchdowns, six interceptions; 104 carries for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Brooks Kleinpeter, junior, TE

31 receptions for 454 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tyler Scott, junior, LB

100 tackles, 50 solo, 15 tackles per game, 4 .5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one caused fumble.

Joshua Washington, sophomore, RB/WR

48 carries for 297 yards and two touchdowns; 37 receptions for 447 yards and six touchdowns.

Savannah High

Stephen Fox, junior, athlete

St. Andrew’s

Richaard Williams, senior, RB/DB

628 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns; 781 yards receiving and eight touchdowns; 34 tackles, three interceptions, and one defensive TD.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Nominations for Finocchiaro Award as top Savannah football player announced