See N'Keal Harry, Patriots rookies rock 2019 home jersey at special event originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2019 NFLPA Rookie Premiere was held over the weekend in Los Angeles, where many of the NFL's most popular first-year players got an early taste of what it's like to be a pro.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One of the stars of the Rookie Premiere was Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry. The former Arizona State wide receiver posted Satuday to Twitter a photo of himself wearing the Patriots' home blue jersey. You'll notice jerseys for the 2019 season have a special "NFL 100" patch on the collar. The league will celebrate its 100th anniversary throughout the 2019 campaign.

Check it out below:

The Rookie Premiere also is where Panini America, which holds an exclusive license for NFL trading cards, takes photos and collects autographs for their upcoming 2019 products. That includes cards from the event itself, and Harry is one of the players with a special trading card from the Rookie Premiere.

Story continues

Harry wasn't the only member of the Patriots' 2019 rookie class to attend the event. Former Alabama running back Damien Harris and former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, both drafted by New England in the third round, also attended. The Patriots tweeted out some photos of them rocking the 2019 home jersey:

The Patriots have a few offseason workouts this month before players are expected to arrive in Foxboro for mandatory mini-camp June 4-6.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.