See it: NFL Irish pay off Notre Dame-Ohio State bet

The only thing that can make a thrilling college football game better is a friendly wager between co-workers.

We’ve all done them before.

Lunch or a case of beer are common, as is having to wear gear supporting the opponent after the fact.

That’s what happened with the Houston Texans between their rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, an Ohio State product, and Kurt Hinish and Jarrett Patterson who both played at Notre Dame.

We all know the result of the game at this point so on Monday it was time to pay up for Hinish and Patterson. Check out that Stroud posted to Instagram below.

Jarrett Patterson, Kurt Hinish and CJ Stroud on Instagram pic.twitter.com/LbFtsdjAgz — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 26, 2023

I will say at least the shirt Patterson got stuck wearing looks sweet.

Next time gents, next time…

