See Next Gen car unveiled on NASCAR.com's live stream

The Next Gen car will be unveiled to the public for the first time on Wednesday from Charlotte, and fans can watch the historic event with NASCAR.com’s live stream starting at 3 p.m. ET. The event will also air across NASCAR’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.

NASCAR and its OEMs — Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota — have worked together to develop a car from the ground up that will help boost competition across the garage. Each manufacturer will reveal their unique look in anticipation of the Next Gen car making its competition debut for the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The production of the Next Gen car has been a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing, with contributions coming from all sides of the NASCAR and automotive industries. The first prototype, built by Richard Childress Racing, was test driven by Austin Dillon in October of 2019 at Richmond Raceway.

The car was tested three more times in late 2019 and early 2020 before testing was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Testing resumed in August of 2020 at Dover International Speedway with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer behind the wheel.

In February of 2021, NASCAR announced that development on the Next Gen car was complete. Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota brought prototypes to Martinsville Speedway in April for testing. Then, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick drove the car during a Goodyear tire test the following week at Darlington Raceway.

Stay tuned to NASCAR.com after the reveal for more news and updates about the Next Gen car.