SEE IT: Navy unveils uniform vs. Army representing Naval Academy's 175th anniversary
Navy Football has revealed its uniform for its annual rivalry clash against Army, and the fit is extremely sharp.
175 years of history, tradition, and honor all lead to this.
The 2020 Army-Navy Uniform#BeatArmy | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/Ffc5SIkeAZ
— Navy Football (@NavyFB) December 1, 2020
📸📸📸#BeatArmy | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/kdJcfNINGf
— Navy Football (@NavyFB) December 1, 2020
The uniform, named "Ocean Camo" by the Under Armor design team, was designed to specifically represent the 175th anniversary of the Naval Academy.
Almost every detail in the uniform has some form of a deeper meaning to the Academy's storied history.
The uniform emphasized the marble stone pattern from the Naval Academy Chapel and Bancroft Hall, a pair of buildings on campus. The shoulder of the uniform has Naval Academy seal, which has been in place since 1899, according to the Academy.
The helmets designs were made from scratch, according to Navy, but the six stripes on each one represent the original six frigates of the Navy.
This Saturday will mark the 121st matchup between Army and Navy. Navy won last year, 31-7, and leads the all-time series, 61-52-7. Navy has won 15 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams, including 14 consecutive victories from 2002-2015.