See NASCAR icon Tony Stewart’s ‘hidden estate’ for sale in Indiana — well, if you can

The extremely decorated racing superstar, Tony Stewart, is letting go of his eccentric, one-of-a-kind ranch — yet again.

The NASCAR legend, who retired from the fast-speed life, originally put “Hidden Hollow Ranch” up for sale in March of 2022 for $30 million, and now it’s being relisted for quite the discount — $22.5 million.

The property is described as “a hidden estate with visible grandeur” in the listing, which makes sense since it sits on over 400 acres.

“A true playground for adults, this 19,713 sqft property has something to offer everyone,” the listing on the home’s website details.

“From a 9 acre lake stocked with trophy bass, to sprawling forests filled with turkey, 300 deer, and 15 elk, to an in-home gym, to a bowling alley, to a golf simulator, and more, activities are abundant.”

The features appear to be endless inside the six-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate, according to the listing, including:

Huge freshwater aquarium



Koi stream

Indoor bridge

Hibachi grill

View

Indoor waterfall

Guest house

Heated floors

Bar

Gym

Billiards room

Bowling ally

Outside features include:

Stocked lake

Hunting preserve

Listing agent Carrie Holle, with Compass, tells Mansion Global that she hopes second time’s a charm when it comes to selling the property.

“The first time that we listed this, it really went crazy. It went viral,” Holle told Mansion Global. “We had over 650 million organic views on it. It was insane the amount of exposure and publicity this got, maybe because of Tony, maybe because of the uniqueness of this piece of land.”

Stewart retired from NASCAR in 2016 after spending 20-years in motorsports, according to his website.

