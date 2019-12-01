See the moment Justin Tucker hit a 49-yard field goal to beat the 49ers

The Ravens and 49ers played a potential Super Bowl preview on Sunday, when Baltimore took down San Francisco 20-17. It was a tight game all afternoon, with neither team managing to grab a lead of more than seven at any point in the contest.

With the score knotted at 17-17 with three seconds to go, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker came in tasked with hitting a 49-yard field goal to seal the victory.

No problem.

The three-time All-Pro kicker nailed it, pushing the Ravens to 10-2 on the year and keeping their hopes of securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC alive and well.

Tucker finished 2-2 in field goals on the day, hitting another one from 49 yards in the second quarter.

