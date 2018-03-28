See the Moment 2 Dancers Make History as First Male Cheerleaders in NFL

Two dancers made history as the first men to become NFL cheerleaders. Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies are some of the newest members of the Los Angeles Rams cheerleading squad. Even though they're both classically-trained dancers, they were nervous about the grueling audition process. Only 40 people would make the cut and these men knew they had to shine. InsideEdition.com's Mara Montalbano (https://twitter.com/MaraMontalbano) has more.