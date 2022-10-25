See it: Michael Strahan reacts to Giants beating Jaguars

The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, in heart-stopping fashion on Sunday. The win improved their record to 6-1 on the season and this improbable run is gaining attention across the NFL landscape.

To no one’s surprise, former Giant and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan, was watching the game intently. And like Big Blue’s legions of fans, he couldn’t control his emotions after the team’s defensive stop at the one-yard line with no time remaining.

6️⃣-1️⃣@michaelstrahan reacts to the end of the @Giants game where they secure the last minute win 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UenI50xuJu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2022

Strahan may no longer be a member of the Giants, but he still lives and dies with them every week.

But it wasn’t just Strahan who had an emotional reaction to Sunday’s nail-biter. Team co-owner, John Mara, was also caught on camera going a little wild in his suite at TIAA Bank Field.

John Mara was pumped after the win yesterday 🤣 very good to see him in good spirits after some very tough years. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/VXI80x8GjO — Mace (@realmaceblack) October 24, 2022

Our friends over at New York Revival also shared their live reaction.

It’s a fun time to be a Giants fans. And Giants Hall of Famer. And Giants owner.

