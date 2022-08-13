See it: Michael Irvin raves about Giants rookie Evan Neal

John Fennelly
·1 min read
New York Giants rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal is making his huge presence known. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound former Alabama star is drawing raves from around the football universe.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst, Michael Irvin, is the latest to crow about Neal’s size, strength and agility combination.

The Giants selected Neal with the seventh overall pick in this year’s NFL draft and have anointed him their starting right tackle.

Neal made his debut on Thursday night in the Giants’ 23-21 preseason victory over the New England Patriots playing the first quarter to mixed reviews.

