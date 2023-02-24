See it: Michael B. Jordan recreates greatest catch in Giants history

Michael B. Jordan, assuming the moniker of “MBJ,” joined retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the latest episode of “The Eli Manning Show” this week.

Jordan was given his own locker, his own uniform and was then allowed to conduct an in-house interview before taking the field. There, joined by Manning and retired center Shaun O’Hara, the trio went on to recreate the greatest catch in Giants history.

MBJ channeled his inner OBJ by attempting to mimic Odell Beckham Jr.’s miraculous one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys on November 23, 2014.

To Jordan’s credit, he did go up and bring down the pass but it wasn’t quite the one-handed gem Beckham made. Still, it was enough to impress Manning and O’Hara.

“I’m not gonna lie: I didn’t think you’d be able to make some of these catches,” Manning told Jordan. “But that was one take. This is all live. This is legit. And you showed up.”

The Creed actor said it was the “hardest thing” he’s ever had to do.

“This is a dream come true, to be on the field with you two, reliving and remaking these plays,” Jordan said. “I’m gonna take this with me the rest of my life.”

