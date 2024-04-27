SEE IT: Mets wear City Connect uniforms for first time

The Mets took the field Saturday wearing their new City Connect uniforms for the first time, as Citi Field was filled with fans in gray and purple instead of the usual blue and orange.

New York's new threads are dark gray with "NYC" lettering on the front and feature purple on the hat’s button, the jersey, and the piping of the white pants to represent the 7 Line. Plus, the Queensboro Bridge is stitched into the dark gray hat, under the interlocking NY. The same design is also on the team's matte gray batting helmets.

“The true essence of what City Connect means is connecting to the city,” Mets chief marketing officer Andy Goldberg told SNY's Andy Martino in an exclusive story about the designs. “And part of how we did that was through the connections Mets fans have throughout the city. The elements of the jersey tie into the whole connection idea, if you will.”

The Mets are scheduled to wear the City Connect uniforms for every Saturday home game for the rest of the season, except on June 1 when the team will be holding a ceremony for Darryl Strawberry's number retirement.